Alabama football injury update heading into Iron Bowl

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama defensive back Domani Jackson (#1) lines up before a play against Oklahoma.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first regular season as Alabama head coach is wrapping up, as the team will match up at home in the Iron Bowl against Auburn. Here is the latest injury update for the Crimson Tide.

Deontae Lawson, linebacker — One of the anchors of the Alabama defense, Lawson suffered a leg injury against Oklahoma in the second quarter of the 24-3 loss and did not return.

DeBoer then announced on Monday that Lawson would have to miss the rest of the season due to the injury, a big blow to the Crimson Tide.

“We’ll lose him for the season,” DeBoer said, adding the team will “greatly miss” everything Lawson does on the field.

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday that linebacker Justin Jefferson will take over Lawson’s place and the green dot responsibilities.

Justice Haynes, running back — Haynes played a season-low eight snaps and had three carries in the loss to Oklahoma, leaving fans wondering if he was dealing with an injury. DeBoer gave an update on Haynes’s status on Monday.

“A lot of guys are working through things all season, he’s certainly one of them,” DeBoer said. “But he goes through the week of practice trying to prepare the best he can to go out there and give us everything he’s got.”

The initial injury report on Wednesday didn’t include Haynes, making it seem like he will be ready for the Iron Bowl.

Cole Adams, wide receiver — The punt returner remains out for the season after suffering a lower-body injury in the 34-0 win over Missouri.

Ryan Williams took over Adams’s spot against Oklahoma, being the return man for all of the Sooners’ punts.

Que Robinson, linebacker — The starting “Wolf” and pass-rusher specialist for the Crimson Tide remains out for the season after his upper-body injury in the 42-13 win over LSU.

Qua Russaw has replaced him, and defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham moved over to “Wolf” against Oklahoma, giving the Alabama defense some extra depth at the position.

“We had a couple guys down at that position and that was something that Coach Wommack, he asked me to come step up in that position,” Latham said. “And me as the person I am, I’m gonna do what’s best for the team.”

Keon Sabb, safety — Sabb remains out for the rest of the season due to his “lower extremity injury” in the 24-17 defeat against Tennessee.

Sabb’s replacement, Bray Hubbard, has continuously performed well, as he forced the Crimson Tide defense’s only turnover with a forced fumble against Oklahoma.