Alabama looks to continue undefeated record against FCS foes

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama running back Justice Haynes scores a touchdown against UT Chattanooga during the 2023 season.

Alabama will host Mercer University Saturday, marking the 22nd time in program history the Crimson Tide will face a program from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision.

The 21 prior matchups with opponents from the lower subdivision all led to an Alabama win. The team began hosting FCS opponents almost yearly during former head coach Nick Saban’s 17-year tenure and outscored FCS teams 598-63 in those games.

Fans and media have long criticized Alabama and other SEC teams for scheduling a “cupcake week” of mostly FCS programs late in the season while teams in other conferences schedule harder competition. In a viral press conference before Alabama’s 2015 contest against Charleston Southern, Saban explained why fans, media and players should not overlook FCS programs.

“These teams that are typically the best teams in their division are really good teams,” Saban said. “You all may be taking this week off, but I’m not.”

Alabama notably struggled in 2011 against then-FCS team Georgia Southern and in 2018 against The Citadel, the latter a game that was tied 10-10 at halftime.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday that Mercer is “an extremely high-quality football team.”

Coming off of a win at LSU last Saturday, Alabama will look to win its third straight game and 22nd straight matchup with an FCS program. While Alabama’s record with programs from the FCS is strong, overlooking an opponent like Mercer could be a mistake.

Mercer will come into Tuscaloosa ranked as the No. 7 team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, leading its league in defensive interceptions (21), yards per game allowed by the defense (54.7) and third-down conversion rate on defense (21.4%). The Bears became the first team to clinch a spot in the FCS playoffs this season following its 34-0 victory over the Virginia Military Institute.

DeBoer also spoke about wanting his team to make sure it continues “to take the steps in moving forward as a football program,” adding that “no points carry over from last week.”

Mercer challenges both the Alabama offense and defense, as the Bears’ offensive attack averages close to 35 points and 411.5 yards per game. In a press conference Monday, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack acknowledged the challenge the Mercer offense brings to his defense.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Wommack said. “That’s what comes from being 9-1, and you can tell their guys are making plays downfield in the passing game.”

Alabama will look to pick up its eighth win of the season against Mercer on Saturday on SEC Network+ at 1 p.m. CT.