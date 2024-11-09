Alabama men’s basketball defeats Arkansas State in barn burner

CW/ Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama guard Mark Sears (#1) dribbles past a defender in the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas State on Nov. 8.

Despite an early offensive breakdown that nearly led to the team’s first loss of the season, No. 2 Alabama managed to survive the almost-upset from Arkansas State, 88-79, Friday.

The Crimson Tide offense left points on the board early, missing 10 free throws in the first half.

That was not the only offensive concern for Alabama, as only 11 of Alabama’s 30 shot attempts found the bottom of the net in the opening period.

Alabama led by as many as 16 points in the first 20 minutes; however, defensive shortcomings and continued offensive struggles allowed the Red Wolves to cut the Alabama lead down to 3 points at the break.

Multiple Alabama players found themselves in early foul trouble, as forward Jarin Stevenson was responsible for four first-half fouls, and forward Derrion Reid and guard Aden Holloway each committed three.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said he believes his team needs to do a better job of getting stops on the defensive end.

“Defensively, we were solid at times,” Oats said, adding that Arkansas State “exposed some stuff on our defensive side.”

Little changed for Alabama after the break, as shots continued to miss the mark and fouls continued to rack up. Alabama’s lead grew to as many as 10, but the Red Wolves showed resolve, tying the game at 68 apiece with seven minutes left.

Alabama retook the lead prior to the media timeout with 6:40 remaining, and it later went on a 7-0 scoring run before Arkansas State called a timeout with 3:21 left. The Crimson Tide didn’t look back, ultimately holding off the Red Wolves in the final three minutes, winning 88-79.

Following a defensive performance lacking positives, Alabama guard Mark Sears said the team needed to step up its game.

“We just have to lock in on defense,” Sears said. “It’s basketball. Nights like that happen, but defense and effort, that’s something that never changes, and we just have to lock in more on the effort side.”

Arkansas State head coach Bryan Hodgson described Alabama as one of the best teams in the nation.

“I think we just went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in college basketball on their home floor,” Hodgson said, adding that Alabama is “the No. 2 team in the country for a reason.”

Alabama will return to Coleman Coliseum on Nov. 11, hosting McNeese State at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.