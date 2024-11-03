Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White


Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

The Crimson White wins multiple awards at Fall National College Media Convention

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
November 3, 2024
CW / Maven Navarro
Calister Clemons and Riley Thompson are two of the seven award winners from the Fall National College Media Convention.

The Crimson White won seven awards at the Fall National College Media Convention this weekend in New Orleans. 

Managing Editor Jacob Ritondo and former News Editor Ethan Henry won a Pinnacle Honorable Mention for best breaking news story for their coverage on SB 129. Photo Editor Riley Thompson won a third-place Pinnacle award for best sports news photo. 

The Crimson White also won five Best of Show awards. Staff Writer Calister Clemons won second place for Election 2024 reporting for his article on the candidates’ support for income tax exemption on tips. Thompson won sixth place sports photo, and Ritondo won third place news story for his coverage on the lack of DEI transparency from the University.

The paper collectively won fourth-place website and eighth-place digital newsletter. 

Thompson was the recipient of both sports photo awards. The winning photo included a touchdown shot from this year’s Georgia game, as well as a capture of the famous 4th and 31 play during the 2023 Iron Bowl. 

“Being able to use pictures to tell a story, especially those big moments and even those little moments, it can show stories in ways that writing usually can’t,” Thompson said. 

Clemons’ award-winning story was one of his first articles for The Crimson White. He wrote about Harris and Trump’s tax-free tip policies and said that the reporting involved made him more aware of the journalistic processes involved with news writing.  

“I interviewed experts on the policy, and also the workers and bosses that it would affect,” Clemons said. “Being able to see an angle from every side was helpful for me.” 

The Crimson White website was recently redesigned by Ritondo, who spent the summer changing the template and adding in new features. 

“It’s really cool to see student media getting recognized,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of hours that go behind it to keep the whole process going smoothly.” 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Alabama GOP Chairman debates with a student.
“Challenge the Chairman”: Alabama GOP chairman John Wahl on immigration, economy, freedom
Haunting at the Museum: Where science meets superstition
Haunting at the Museum: Where science meets superstition
Citizens voice concerns over bike lanes at ALDOT pedestrian and bike safety workshop
Citizens voice concerns over bike lanes at ALDOT pedestrian and bike safety workshop
UA professor drives forward machine learning to probe the deepest levels of the universe
UA professor drives forward machine learning to probe the deepest levels of the universe
SGA raises over $30,000 for Tuscaloosa SAFE Center
SGA raises over $30,000 for Tuscaloosa SAFE Center
Universities Against Cancer hosted a tabling event on Thursday.
Universities Against Cancer hosts tabling event ahead of light show for cancer awareness
More in Top News
Roll Tide Run marked the beginning of homecoming.
Homecoming Week kicks off
Little Women runs Nov. 3-5 at the Historic Bama Theatre.
Student-led production of ‘Little Women’ coming to Bama Theatre
Four members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity were arrested for hazing.
Four Pi Kappa Phi students arrested on charges of hazing
A menorah sits on the side of the counterprotesters at the UA pro-Palestine protest on May 1.
How the Israel-Hamas war is affecting UA students, one year on
HLA tabling at the La Gozadera event
Hispanic-Latino Association hosts La Gozadera in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
Homecoming Queen candidate drops out of race, declines to provide reason
Homecoming Queen candidate drops out of race, declines to provide reason