Newcomers impress as Alabama women’s basketball dominates Columbus State in exhibition game

CW / Ethan Met Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (#3) dribbles past a Columbus State defender.

The No. 24-ranked Alabama women’s basketball team gifted head coach Kristy Curry a 33-point victory for her birthday on Wednesday, defeating Columbus State 95-62 in an exhibition game.

“I thought our exhibition was a really good experience for us. I loved how we finished the game,” Curry said. “It’s always a game of runs. There’s a lot of little things we can take away from tonight.”

2024 first team All-SEC guard Sarah Ashlee Barker picked up right where she left off last season by dropping 20 points and hauling in 9 rebounds for Alabama. Junior Karly Weathers scored 11 points and led the team in 3-pointers made with three.

Guard Zaay Green made her first start for the Crimson Tide, but this is not her first time playing at an SEC program. Green previously played at Tennessee and Texas A&M before transferring to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and this season, she is bringing veteran experience to mesh with the returning starters.

“I’m excited about this year and this program. To be ranked Top-25 is a blessing,” Green said. “We have to continue to work in practice.”

The game allowed fans to see how the returning starters would gel with the newcomers, and the box score showed that Alabama has a deep roster.

Curry said she’s proud of the way that players coming off the bench contributed to the game. Alabama’s bench scored 41 points and played an important role in the Crimson Tide extending its lead in the second half.

Guards Diana Collins and Eris Lester also played their first game in Alabama uniforms and combined for 28 points.

So far in her career, Collins has played one season at Ohio State. In the exhibition, she played 28 minutes, the third-most behind Barker and Weathers.

The former Buckeye said she aspires to establish herself as a great two-way player for Alabama.

“My main focus this game was playing defense, bringing the on-ball pressure, and everything else would just work out on its own,” Collins said.

Alabama’s regular season tips off on Nov. 4 when the Crimson Tide hosts the New Orleans Privateers in Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ at 5:00 p.m. CT.