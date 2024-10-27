Baby Steps makes strides to combat the stigma around unplanned pregnancies

Baby Steps is a nonprofit aiming to support and create a home for students experiencing unplanned pregnancies.

The nonprofit started at Auburn University after its founder, who was then a student, experienced an unplanned pregnancy, and an organization soon followed. The Auburn hub opened its doors in the spring of 2017.

Executive hub director Mary Caillouet graduated from Auburn and had volunteered with the organization in Auburn for a year, but soon saw a need in the University of Alabama’s community.

“I was very aware of their mission, and I was in a role where I had worked in conjunction with Alabama college students in Tuscaloosa for about seven or eight years, and so [I] just was really aware of the need for women on our campus,” Caillouet said.

Baby Steps’ Auburn chapter offers support, resources, childcare and housing for pregnant and parenting students. The nonprofit first announced its intentions for an Alabama chapter in the fall of 2022, with the fundraising process beginning in November of that year. Two years on, Baby Steps hopes to open its doors to Tuscaloosa student moms and their children in the following months.

The house operated by Baby Steps will be open to full-time female students aged 18 to 25, with a requirement of a 2.5 minimum GPA for housing lasting from pregnancy through graduation. There are similar requirements to participate as a community member. Since Baby Steps is not politically or religiously affiliated and serves with “no ulterior agenda,” it aims to support student parents no matter their background. Once open, the house will provide community and support for student moms as well as enrichment events covering topics such as nutrition for toddlers and postpartum practices.

Baby Steps additionally has a student organization separate from the nonprofit, which got its start in the fall semester of 2023. The organization hosts brunches, baby showers, supply drives and more community activities supporting students who are experiencing unexpected parenthood. The student organization also does fundraising in addition to the nonprofit, such as selling game day buttons and hosting the Iron Giving Challenge that’s set to begin on Nov. 4.

Lauren Hoffarth, president of the student organization, was involved with the Auburn chapter in high school.

“I knew a few friends who experienced unplanned pregnancies, and so it’s just knowing you have a support system, even when you feel like maybe you’re just alone, you’re isolated,” Hofarth said. “It’s really good to have a community that does support you.”

Students don’t need to be pregnant or parenting to join the student organization. Those who want to lend a helping hand or simply want to show their support for student moms are encouraged to join.

Caillouet said that supporting student moms can be as simple as offering to listen and that even a friendly smile or hello can mean the world.

Above all, Baby Steps works to challenge the stigma of parenting while pursuing a degree.

The nonprofit encourages any students experiencing an unplanned pregnancy to visit the organization’s website.

“I don’t think that a woman should feel shame when she’s trying to accomplish something really incredible,” Caillouet said of the organization’s mission.