Six newcomers who have made an impact for Alabama in 2024

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (#5) runs away from a Georgia defender.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer had several spots to fill after several impactful players transferred from Alabama following Nick Saban’s retirement.

DeBoer added 14 players from the transfer portal and also had the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Here is a look at six additions who have made the most significant impact for the Crimson Tide so far.

Germie Bernard, wide receiver

Bernard followed DeBoer and his staff to Alabama after previously playing for DeBoer at Washington. After a great spring game in which Bernard had three catches for 122 yards, there were lofty expectations for his first season with the Crimson Tide.

Through the team’s first three games, Bernard is second on the team in catches (13) and receiving yards (155). He made an impact in Alabama’s 42-10 win over Wisconsin, recording three catches for 55 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown reception to help bring Alabama’s lead to 18 points at the end of the first half.

“I think [Bernard] ran a great route,” offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said about the touchdown. “He did a great job of running through contact and separating at the end, and then having the awareness of where he was located on the field to make the catch, get his feet inbounds.”

LT Overton, defensive lineman

The former 5-star recruit transferred to Alabama this offseason after spending two years at Texas A&M. He has been splitting time with Jah-Marien Latham at the “Bandit” position for the Crimson Tide so far this year.

Overton was relatively quiet through the team’s first two games but had a massive showing in the win over Wisconsin, recording six tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

“I think when you go back and you watch the tape, it’s impressive to see how dominant LT was in that game,” defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “He continues to show up.”

Domani Jackson, cornerback

Following two years at USC, the former 5-star recruit transferred to Alabama for the 2024 season. Jackson suddenly became a very important piece for the Crimson Tide after 10 different defensive backs transferred in the wake of Saban’s retirement.

Jackson has played the most snaps out of all the Alabama cornerbacks in four games so far, and he recorded his first interception as a member of the Crimson Tide in the 41-34 win over Georgia.

Jackson’s efforts this season haven’t gone unnoticed, as he earned the “defense/skill” player of the week award in the win over Wisconsin.

Zabien Brown, cornerback

The freshman and former 4-star recruit Brown came into camp battling for the second cornerback spot opposite Jackson, his former Mater Dei High School teammate. He secured a starting spot heading into the season.

Brown hasn’t let go of the spot since, starting and recording the second-most snaps out of the corners this season. He has recorded eight tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a game-sealing interception against Georgia.

“That’s just what he does,” Jackson said of Brown. “He doesn’t act like a freshman at all.”

Keon Sabb, safety

The former national champion transferred from Michigan to Alabama after the Wolverines’ previous coach, Jim Harbaugh, departed for the NFL. A spot was open for him to start alongside Malachi Moore after previous starter Caleb Downs transferred to Ohio State.

Sabb has been explosive this year for the Crimson Tide, recording 16 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and 0.5 tackles for loss through the team’s first four games. Sabb was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his two interceptions in Week 1 against Western Kentucky.

“I just trust him,” DeBoer said. “The quiet fire that he has about it, he just goes out there with a businesslike approach. We’re certainly glad he’s with us, that’s for sure.”

Ryan Williams, wide receiver

A former two-time Mr. Football for the state of Alabama and 5-star recruit, Williams came out of Saraland High School and was expected to compete for snaps in a crowded wide receiver room. He emerged as a starter heading into the season.

The 17-year-old has been the Crimson Tide’s most explosive receiver so far this year, leading the team with catches (16), receiving yards (462) and touchdowns (4). Williams was named SEC Freshman of the Week in his first-ever collegiate game following his efforts in Week 1 against the Hilltoppers.

Williams also delivered an exceptional performance in his SEC debut against Georgia, delivering six catches for 177 yards and a game-winning 75-yard touchdown reception.

“It’s all about trust,” quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “I trust Ryan Williams and I gave him a play.”