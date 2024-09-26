Jalen Milroe vs Carson Beck: Two Heisman contenders set to clash in Tuscaloosa

CW / Riley Brown Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against South Florida.

With the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs rolling into Tuscaloosa to play No. 4 Alabama this weekend, a battle between two of the best teams in the nation is set to commence. However, inside that matchup is another interesting one, coming in the form of two Heisman-contending quarterbacks going head-to-head once again.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Georgia’s Carson Beck have been two of the nation’s most talented and reliable quarterbacks over the last year.

Both players led their teams to the SEC championship in 2023 and to undefeated starts through four weeks in 2024. The two playmakers have followed similar career paths, sitting behind legendary quarterbacks before getting their turn in 2023.

For Beck, he watched from the sidelines as 2022 Heisman nominee Stetson Bennet IV led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. As for Milroe, he backed up 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young for two years, watching as Young led the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship, as well as wins in both the 2021 Cotton Bowl semifinal game and the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

In order to fully comprehend the magnitude of their matchup this weekend, it’s important to understand the history that the two already share.

Beck and Milroe have played each other once before in the 2023 SEC championship. Alabama emerged victorious 27-24, but both quarterbacks’ performances helped shape the game.

Milroe had 192 yards through the air and two touchdowns. He was largely limited on the ground — including getting sacked four times — but he came up when it mattered most, running for a game-sealing 30-yard first time.

On the other side, Beck was impressive as well, going 21-of-29 for 243 yards. He outperformed Milroe in terms of quarterback rating, achieving an 84.3 compared to 75.8.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack had high praise for Beck.

“I think their quarterback … is as good as it comes in college football right now,” he said. “I’m just so impressed by him the more I watch.”

When it comes to Saturday’s game, Beck is going to have to rely on his offensive line to give him time in the pocket to make smart decisions.

In Georgia’s last game against Kentucky, constant defensive pressure on Beck led him to make multiple rushed throws. He went 15-of-24 for 160 yards and no touchdowns, career lows in every category during his time as the starter.

The constant stress Beck faced also led to one of the most important details about the matchup with Alabama. In the fourth quarter, he suffered an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder. It hasn’t seemed to hinder his performance, as he has practiced every day since the injury, but if it becomes an issue, it could tip the game in Alabama’s favor.

On the other side, Milroe will have to use his legs effectively against the Bulldogs. He was unable to find major success on the ground in the SEC championship in 2023, a testament to the dominant Georgia front seven that he will once again face this year.

The Alabama offensive line looked phenomenal against Wisconsin two weeks ago, giving Milroe time to set up his signature throw — the deep ball. If Alabama is going to take down Georgia, Milroe will need to have time to throw the ball downfield effectively.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not taking game planning for Milroe lightly.

“He is as different a football player in college football as I’ve played against in a long time,” Smart said. “Because people think he’s just a runner, and that’s not the case. He has a tremendous arm and can do things with his arm that other people can’t.”

Georgia vs. Alabama is going to be a grueling battle that goes far beyond quarterback play; although there is no denying that the performances of both Milroe and Beck are going to be deciding factors in the game. They both have a chance to write a defining chapter of their legacy in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

Alabama is set to play the Bulldogs on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be streamed on ABC.