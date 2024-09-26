Big Al vs Uga the bulldog

CW / Caroline Simmons Big Al stands in front of the crowd in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Georgia Bulldogs. Both schools have their own unique mascots that will be cheering on their respective teams at the game, each becoming ingrained into sports culture.

Big Al

Alabama started unofficially associating with an elephant mascot in the 1930s, but it was not until the 1980 Sugar Bowl that Big Al made his first appearance.

Throughout the week, and especially on Saturday game days, people on Alabama’s campus can see the anthropomorphic elephant mascot riding around on golf carts or doing game day-related activities.

Big Al can usually be seen donning a crimson jersey with a script A on the front and a number 1 on the back with “Alabama” written above it. His outfit may change slightly depending on what event he is attending.

“I think he is really lovable and I love how he shows up to every sports game in an outfit that corresponds to the sport,” sophomore biology student Natalie Duncan said. “I find that so sweet and unique.”

Big Al is loved by fans for his charm and charisma. During games, he is usually performing skits or wearing fun outfits near the student section at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“His energy and the ability to show emotion without speaking or changing facial expression, the way he dances, the waving, everything,” said Braedon Scullion, a sophomore studying finance. “That is the reason why we, at Alabama, think he’s the best mascot in all of college sports.”

Uga

Unlike Alabama, Georgia has a live animal for a mascot.

Georgia’s Uga, a pure white English bulldog, was first brought to the campus in 1956 and has resided there since.

At games you can catch Uga in an air conditioned dog house next to the cheerleaders.



The first bulldog, Uga I, up through the present Uga XI have all been owned by the family of the late Georgia alumnus, Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler, and have each been given a unique name. The present Uga’s name is Boom.

Boom was “inducted” as Uga XI at just 10 months old in April 2023 at the 2023 G-Day Game. He succeeded his father, Que.

Georgia’s previous Uga, Que, died peacefully in his sleep in January 2024 after serving as the Bulldogs mascot for eight seasons. He was the most decorated mascot to date, resting on a 91-18 record and overseeing two SEC titles, the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff national championships, and seven New Year’s Six bowl appearances.

A statement put out by Georgia Athletics following Que’s death said he would be remembered as a “Damn Good Dawg.”

The bulldog typically wears a spiked collar and a jersey that is made from the same material as the football team’s that year. Because of that, Uga gets a brand new jersey each year and has his previous one destroyed. The bulldogs are also each given their own varsity letter.

In 2019, Sports Illustrated named Uga as the best mascot in college football history.