Pre-Week 5 recruiting update: Kalen DeBoer is matching quality games with quality visits

Over the past few weeks, the Crimson Tide has hosted many highly rated recruits for visits, including a few 5-stars.
According to 247Sports, as of now Alabama holds the No. 2 recruiting class for the class of 2025. The class currently consists of six 5-stars, eleven 4-stars and two 3-stars.
Alabama’s class is sandwiched between Ohio State at No. 1 and LSU at No. 3, with Georgia and Auburn making up the rest of the top five classes.
For Alabama, Week 1 saw a long list of visiting recruits in town to watch a big win over Western Kentucky.
Week 1 notable visitors
Alabama commits
- 2025 5-Star linebacker Darrell Johnson
- 2025 4-Star running back Anthony Rogers
- 2025 4-Star offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd
- 2025 4-Star interior offensive lineman Micah DeBose
- 2025 4-Star linebacker Luke Metz
- 2026 4-Star cornerback Dorian Barney
- 2027 4-Star edge JaBarrius Garror
- 2027 4-Star edge Ba’Roc Willis
Recruits
- 2026 4-Star edge Tristian Givens
- 2026 4-Star interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton
- 2026 4-Star wide receiver Ryan Mosley
- 2027 4-Star running back Ezavier Crowell
- 2027 4-Star athlete Xavier Sabb
Most notable from the list of players that were in town that weekend are the eight recruits who have already committed to Alabama.
A particularly interesting situation is with Helton and Barney. Both are rated as 4-stars in the class of 2026, and they both currently attend Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia.
With Barney committed to Alabama, he could provide inside influence on Helton and possibly help land Alabama another commitment.
Any future addition for the Crimson Tide will be meaningful, but the class of 2025 recruits mean the most right now. Alabama will be looking to lure these recruits with wins against high-ranking teams such as Georgia and Missouri.
The four class of 2027 visitors also show that DeBoer has no intent of slowing down on the recruiting trail.
Week 2 notable visitors
Alabama commits
- 2025 5-Star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham
- 2025 5-Star running back Akylin Dear
- 2025 4-Star interior offensive lineman Micah DeBose
Recruits
- 2025 5-Star defensive lineman Justus Terry
- 2025 4-Star wide receiver O’Mari Johnson
- 2026 5-Star safety Bralan Womack
- 2026 4-Star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland
- 2027 4-Star edge JaBarrius Garror
The biggest thing the Crimson Tide got out of this list is an announcement from Womack stating that Alabama and Texas A&M are now his top two schools.
Womack is teammates with Alabama commit 3-star defensive lineman London Simmons. With their pre-established connection, Simmons might be able to get Womack to lean toward Tuscaloosa.
Although there may not have been as many recruits in Bryant-Denny compared to Week 1, Week 2 was one of quality over quantity, as there were three more 5-stars present.
Future visitors
The combination of quality games and quality recruits is likely to result in major outcomes. DeBoer has been able to secure some high-quality visitors for some high-quality visitors for the rest of the season:
- The No. 2 defensive lineman in the class of 2025, Justus Terry, announced he’d be in attendance for Alabama’s game against Georgia this weekend. Terry decommitted from USC in June, following it up with an official visit to Alabama not long after. His decision is currently down to Alabama and Georgia.
- The No. 11 safety in the class of 2025, Jordan Young, also announced he’d be in Tuscaloosa for the Georgia game. He was in Tuscaloosa in February for Alabama’s junior day. He won’t make a commitment until October.
- Anthony Jones, the No. 6 player and No. 1 edge in the class of 2026, said he would be visiting for the game against Georgia. Alabama will pursue him heavily as Jones has been strongly recruited by Auburn since last September.
- No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2026 Xavier Griffen is another recruit that has announced his plan to attend the Georgia game. Griffen committed to USC in late July but has still been taking visits.
- The No. 2 player in the class of 2026, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, said he’d be in Tuscaloosa for the Missouri game Oct. 26. Cantwell was also in town during the summer for the Crimson Tide’s Cold Summer Cookout.