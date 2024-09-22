Pre-Week 5 recruiting update: Kalen DeBoer is matching quality games with quality visits

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) escapes from a South Florida defender.

Over the past few weeks, the Crimson Tide has hosted many highly rated recruits for visits, including a few 5-stars.

According to 247Sports, as of now Alabama holds the No. 2 recruiting class for the class of 2025. The class currently consists of six 5-stars, eleven 4-stars and two 3-stars.

Alabama’s class is sandwiched between Ohio State at No. 1 and LSU at No. 3, with Georgia and Auburn making up the rest of the top five classes.

For Alabama, Week 1 saw a long list of visiting recruits in town to watch a big win over Western Kentucky.

Week 1 notable visitors

Alabama commits

2025 5-Star linebacker Darrell Johnson

2025 4-Star running back Anthony Rogers

2025 4-Star offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd

2025 4-Star interior offensive lineman Micah DeBose

2025 4-Star linebacker Luke Metz

2026 4-Star cornerback Dorian Barney

2027 4-Star edge JaBarrius Garror

2027 4-Star edge Ba’Roc Willis

Recruits

2026 4-Star edge Tristian Givens

2026 4-Star interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton

2026 4-Star wide receiver Ryan Mosley

2027 4-Star running back Ezavier Crowell

2027 4-Star athlete Xavier Sabb

Most notable from the list of players that were in town that weekend are the eight recruits who have already committed to Alabama.

A particularly interesting situation is with Helton and Barney. Both are rated as 4-stars in the class of 2026, and they both currently attend Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia.

With Barney committed to Alabama, he could provide inside influence on Helton and possibly help land Alabama another commitment.

Any future addition for the Crimson Tide will be meaningful, but the class of 2025 recruits mean the most right now. Alabama will be looking to lure these recruits with wins against high-ranking teams such as Georgia and Missouri.

The four class of 2027 visitors also show that DeBoer has no intent of slowing down on the recruiting trail.

Week 2 notable visitors

Alabama commits

2025 5-Star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham

2025 5-Star running back Akylin Dear

2025 4-Star interior offensive lineman Micah DeBose

Recruits

2025 5-Star defensive lineman Justus Terry

2025 4-Star wide receiver O’Mari Johnson

2026 5-Star safety Bralan Womack

2026 4-Star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland

2027 4-Star edge JaBarrius Garror

The biggest thing the Crimson Tide got out of this list is an announcement from Womack stating that Alabama and Texas A&M are now his top two schools.

Womack is teammates with Alabama commit 3-star defensive lineman London Simmons. With their pre-established connection, Simmons might be able to get Womack to lean toward Tuscaloosa.

Although there may not have been as many recruits in Bryant-Denny compared to Week 1, Week 2 was one of quality over quantity, as there were three more 5-stars present.

Future visitors

The combination of quality games and quality recruits is likely to result in major outcomes. DeBoer has been able to secure some high-quality visitors for some high-quality visitors for the rest of the season: