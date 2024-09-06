Predictions for USF vs Alabama, other key Week 2 matchups

CW/ Riley Thompson Alabama RB Justice Haynes (#22) breaks off a run in the Crimson Tide’s first game of the season versus Western Kentucky.

Week 1 of the college football season has come and gone, and Week 2 features several compelling matchups.

South Florida vs. No. 4 Alabama: 6 p.m. CT, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

After a 63-0 win in head coach Kalen DeBoer’s debut, Alabama pivots to this week’s game versus South Florida. The Crimson Tide’s narrow 17-3 victory over the Bulls last season could be cause for concern this week. However, DeBoer’s team is a 30.5-point favorite for a reason. They should be equal to the task of not only defeating the Bulls, but dismantling them.

The key here is that the strength of South Florida’s offense is its ability to switch tempo and work at a fast pace. Based on its shutout performance against Western Kentucky, the Crimson Tide should be up to the task of matching the Bulls’ pace of play. Although offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently “day-to-day” with a shoulder injury, the talent gap between these teams will likely be too much for South Florida to overcome, resulting in a dominant win for Alabama.

Prediction: Alabama 49, USF 6

Where to watch: ESPN

California vs. Auburn: 2:30 p.m. CT, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

This cross-conference game will tell fans much about the state of both programs. Little is known about the level at which the Tigers can play this season. They showed flashes last week with how they dismantled Alabama A&M 73-3, but matchups like this will be good indicators of what’s to come on the Plains. The key to this game will be Auburn’s playmakers at wide receiver. If they can have a similar impact to last week, then Auburn will take a big step in the right direction and handle business against Cal.

Prediction: Auburn 23, Cal 14

Where to watch: ESPN2

No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 North Carolina State: 6:30 p.m. CT, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

A huge SEC vs. ACC showdown will take place during a neutral site game when the Volunteers take on the Wolfpack. The key to this game will be how both quarterbacks handle the pressure put on them by the opposing front seven. NC State’s run-pass option game looked weak in the game versus Western Carolina last week. In order for the team to find success against a hungry Tennessee defense, Wolfpack quarterback Grayson McCall will need to make better reads when it comes to the RPO.

The Volunteers will likely build enough pressure to slow this offense down, resulting in a Tennessee win.

Prediction: Tennessee 30, NC State 17

Where to watch: ABC

South Carolina vs. Kentucky: 2:30 p.m. CT, Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

This highly anticipated SEC matchup has the makings of one of the most competitive games on the slate. Kentucky looked dangerous last week in its game against Southern Miss, winning in a shutout 31-0. South Carolina narrowly handled Old Dominion 23-19. The close score leads many to question if the Gamecocks can actually keep up with their SEC competition. This game should be a good measuring stick for their ability to do so.

The winner of this game will be decided by which team successfully dictates tempo. Kentucky’s defense will show up strong, slowing South Carolina’s tempo and forcing punts throughout the game. For this reason, Kentucky will leave Week 2 with a 2-0 record.

Prediction: Kentucky 24, South Carolina 13

Where to watch: ABC