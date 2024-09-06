Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White

Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Alabama’s offensive line faces early test with Proctor injury

Catherine McNutt, Contributing Writer
September 6, 2024
CW File
Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (#74) blocks a Texas defender.

During the Crimson Tide’s warmup for its season opener against Western Kentucky, starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor was seen heading back to the locker room early.

He later returned to the sidelines out of uniform with his left shoulder appearing to be in a sling. During the postgame press conference, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about Proctor’s status.

“Unfortunately, it did just catch me by surprise,” DeBoer said. “He couldn’t go tonight, and we’ll continue to evaluate tomorrow, just to see the severity of it. And we’ll know more as the week goes on.”

After Proctor’s pregame injury, coaching staff made the decision to put in Elijah Pritchett, who was slated to be the second-unit right tackle.

During the preseason, Pritchett fought for the right tackle starting job for the season opener, but Wilkin Formby won the position. Formby played the game at the right tackle position alongside Pritchett at left tackle.

Despite only having a few chances to practice at the left tackle position over the spring and summer, Pritchett stepped up to the job. 

At a followup press conference on Monday, it was confirmed that Proctor suffered an injury to his left shoulder.

DeBoer said that Proctor will be monitored throughout the week, and he went on to say that they are hopeful that they can manage the injury in the coming weeks.

For now it is unclear if Proctor will be playing in the upcoming game against South Florida, which will be played in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday.  

“We’ll have to see right toward the end of the week,” DeBoer stated at the Week 2 SEC teleconference. “If it were up to him, he’d probably be out there. But we’ve got to be smart, and that means in these days earlier in the week, we’ve got to be smart and careful.” 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama running back Justice Haynes (#22) runs down the field from Western Kentucky defenders.
Alabama football releases depth chart for USF game
Alabama guard Loyal McQueen (#0) jumps for the goal against Tennessee.
Alabama women's basketball faces tough road ahead in 2024-25
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) signals to the crowd prior to the game.
Gallery: Alabama Football vs. Western Kentucky
Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (#3) goes for a layup during Final Four practice.
Alabama men's basketball conference schedule preview
Alabama defensive back Red Morgan (#16) tackles a Western Kentucky player out of the air.
Alabama’s new defense: The Bandits and Wolves to watch out for in the 2024 season
Forward Kennedy Garcia tries to steal the ball in game against Florida Atlantic University on Aug. 30
Women’s soccer extends win streak in Labor Day weekend games