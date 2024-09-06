Alabama’s offensive line faces early test with Proctor injury

CW File Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (#74) blocks a Texas defender.

During the Crimson Tide’s warmup for its season opener against Western Kentucky, starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor was seen heading back to the locker room early.

He later returned to the sidelines out of uniform with his left shoulder appearing to be in a sling. During the postgame press conference, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about Proctor’s status.

“Unfortunately, it did just catch me by surprise,” DeBoer said. “He couldn’t go tonight, and we’ll continue to evaluate tomorrow, just to see the severity of it. And we’ll know more as the week goes on.”

After Proctor’s pregame injury, coaching staff made the decision to put in Elijah Pritchett, who was slated to be the second-unit right tackle.

During the preseason, Pritchett fought for the right tackle starting job for the season opener, but Wilkin Formby won the position. Formby played the game at the right tackle position alongside Pritchett at left tackle.

Despite only having a few chances to practice at the left tackle position over the spring and summer, Pritchett stepped up to the job.

At a followup press conference on Monday, it was confirmed that Proctor suffered an injury to his left shoulder.

DeBoer said that Proctor will be monitored throughout the week, and he went on to say that they are hopeful that they can manage the injury in the coming weeks.

For now it is unclear if Proctor will be playing in the upcoming game against South Florida, which will be played in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We’ll have to see right toward the end of the week,” DeBoer stated at the Week 2 SEC teleconference. “If it were up to him, he’d probably be out there. But we’ve got to be smart, and that means in these days earlier in the week, we’ve got to be smart and careful.”