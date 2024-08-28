More than football: Alabama’s athletic powerhouse

CW / Elijah McWhorter Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (#3) cheers on the sidelines.

Alabama is famous for its Saturday night games and rivalries, which have become core aspects of the athletic culture. However, in order to grasp the full effect of Alabama athletics, fans need to step back and see all of the sports that the school has to offer. The University of Alabama offers 53 sports — 15 NCAA and 38 club.

Basketball

While the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team is known as one of the most competitive teams in the country after making its first Final Four appearance, the school is not only a hub for men’s excellence but also women’s.

The Crimson Tide women’s basketball team was an 8 seed in the 2024 NCAA tournament, making it to the second round before falling to the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns 65-54. Although the Crimson Tide’s season ended, head coach Kristy Curry did not let the team’s success go unnoticed.

“We’re going to talk about all the things that we did well on a 10-month journey with the most special group I’ve ever had a season with, so I’m incredibly proud of them,” Curry said.

Senior guard Sarah Ashlee Barker exploded onto the scene this season, averaging 16.8 points per game and earning All-SEC first team honors. Barker scored a career-high 34 points against Kentucky and recorded 24 double-digit scoring games.

Guard Aaliyah Nye also excelled, making the All-SEC second team. She broke the school’s single-season 3-point record and is currently tied for fourth in 3-pointers made per game.

Gymnastics

No. 7 Alabama ended second in the SEC championships with a score of 197.75, marking its 25th consecutive championship with a top-three finish. Alabama gymnastics is the only team that has never finished outside the top four spots in the competition.

In October, fifth-year gymnast Luisa Blanco earned a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics after competing in the Pan American Games, where she was the highest-scoring eligible athlete in the all-around qualification with a score of 50.099.

At the Olympics, Blanco competed for Team Colombia and made history as the first gymnast from the team to make the Olympic finals.

Former Alabama gymnast Shallon Olsen competed in her third consecutive Olympics this year, representing Team Canada. On vault, Olsen helped lead Team Canada to its first Olympic finals in 12 years. The team captured a fifth-place finish, with Olsen posting the highest score of the night for a Canadian gymnast while she was on vault (14.4).

Track and field

The Crimson Tide track and field team also spent last season breaking records.

The team competed at the SEC outdoor track and field championships in May and earned a total of 11 medals, five of which were gold.

“In all my years of coaching and being around this sport, I’ve never witnessed a collegiate track and field meet better than what we had this weekend,” head coach Dan Waters said.

Junior Victor Kiprop made SEC history by winning his third consecutive SEC gold medal in the men’s 10,000-meter with his time of 29:36.95. Kiprop is the only person in SEC history to win three 10,000-meter races in a row.

Sophomore Hilda Olemomoi won her first SEC gold medal in the women’s 10,000-meter run with a time of 33:47.19.

Junior Tarsis Orogot was named Men’s National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Orogot competed with Team Uganda in the 200-meters in the Olympics.

Freshman Samuel Ogazi was named SEC Freshman of the Week twice last season. Ogazi broke the program record in the men’s 400-meter at the outdoor SEC championships. He finished in 44.58 seconds, which was the second-best time in the NCAA this season.