No. 8 Alabama football dominates Chattanooga in final home game of the regular season 

CW/ Riley Thompson Alabama running back Justice Haynes (#22) to close out the game against Chattanooga.

Nothing warms the heart of Crimson Tide fans more than some joyless murderball played in Bryant-Denny Stadium. No. 8 Alabama defeated Chattanooga 66-10 to close out this season’s home slate.

Although the two teams are heading in different directions, Alabama kept its focus turned on against Chattanooga as a good precursor to playoff time.

“No matter who the opponent is, it’s all about doing your job and going 1 and 0,” quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “And I think the guys in the locker room do a great job in doing that because the biggest thing we have to do is surrender the outcome but also focus on the task at hand.”

Alabama was 5 for 5 in red zone attempts for the first half, racking up 31 points against the Mocs. Along with the five touchdowns, Will Reichard kicked for his eighth 50-plus-yard field goal of his career, breaking Alabama’s record.

However, Chattanooga was also able to put points up before the half. Running back Gino Appleberry snuck out of Alabama’s defensive reach for a 40-yard rushing touchdown, making the score 31-7 Alabama.

After halftime, it wasn’t Jalen Milroe who took the field, but Ty Simpson, and the second half seemed to be all about rushing.

Chattanooga’s final points of the game were scored within the first couple of minutes of the third quarter with a field goal by kicker Clayton Crile.

But then, running back Justice Haynes rushed 1 yard for a touchdown, bringing the score to 45-10 Alabama. Three minutes later, defensive back Caleb Downs scored an 85-yard rushing touchdown on the return kick, putting those in Bryant-Denny on their feet.

Finishing the game out with the fourth, Simpson had a 78-yard rush that made it all the way to the end zone but had his touchdown recalled after it was concluded he dropped the ball on the 1 1/2-yard line.

However, the call wasn’t all in vain because Richard Young took the ball to the end zone for the 1-yard rush, making it his first career touchdown.

Haynes closed out the Crimson Tide with a 33-yard rushing touchdown, bringing the final score to 66-10.

“Ain’t a lot to say, we go our a– kicked,” Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright said postgame. “That’s a good football team out there, that’s probably the hottest team in the country right now, no question about it.”

There’s no doubt that Alabama’s play against Chattanooga excited fans in attendance, but Saturday’s ending was bittersweet.

Today’s game was senior day, and all those who have played under coach Saban and under Bryant-Denny lights said goodbye to the stadium as players for the last time.

With his eighth field goal of 50 or more yards this season, star kicker Reichard broke a record this game, as well as the hearts of many who are sad to see him go.

When Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about Reichard’s time in the program, he said there was no one who does their job better than him.

“I don’t know of anybody who’s had a more productive career relative to what their role is, what their job is in terms of what they’re supposed to do, in terms of his consistency, his performance, the way he’s improved through the years, mindset, leadership, and how he affects the other specialists on our team, and how he’s helped them grow and develop,” Saban said.

Upcoming for the Crimson Tide is its in-state rivalry game against Auburn for the Iron Bowl, followed by the highly anticipated SEC championship against Georgia. When asked about how the team is gearing up for its next competitors, Milroe said it’s all about progression.

“The biggest thing is you can’t take your foot off the gas, you got to keep going,” Milroe said.

The Iron Bowl game will be broadcast on CBS on Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CT.