Alabama volleyball moves to 10-1 with home win against Grambling State

CW/ Janie Aronson Alabama volleyball player Callie Kieffer (#2) sets up Alyiah Wells (#13) in a match against Grambling State on Sep. 16 at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama volleyball finished its pre-conference slate with a game against Grambling State and brought in yet another win, bringing its record to 10-1. In three sets (25-18, 25-17, 25-15), the team was able to defend its four-game win streak and send the Tigers home.

Outside hitters Kendyl Reaugh and Micah Gryniewicz and middle blocker Alyiah Wells led the game in kills with 13, 11 and nine, respectively; this trio was responsible for 33 of Alabama’s 46 kills. This game marks Gryniewicz’s fifth game of the past six with 10 or more kills and the sixth time the team’s hitting percentage has been .300 or greater.

Blocking was led by Wells, with one solo block and two assists, and middle blocker Chaise Campbell, who also had one solo and three assists, something head coach Rashinda Reed said she wished she got to see more of.

“I feel like we started blocking towards the end of the match; it’s something we’d like to see at the beginning of the match,” Reed said. “I want to get some balls down as we’re working through our defense.”

Setter Callie Kieffer led the game in assists with 39 of Alabama’s 44, followed by libero Sydney Gholson, who had three. These two alone nearly doubled Grambling’s assists of 28, and Kieffer nearly quadrupled that of the Tigers’ setters Ana Calderon and Jaida Felix, who each had 10.

Gholson also managed 16 digs in this game, followed closely by Reaugh and defensive specialist Victoria Schmer with 12 and 8. These stats give Reaugh her sixth double-double of the season for her digs and hits in this game. Wells said defense has developed the most this season.

“We worked on being scrappy on defense; it’s about being aggressive on defense, getting more touches, slowing balls down,” Wells said. “The outcomes of the games we’ve played this season so far definitely show that as well.”

Kieffer and Reaugh also had two service aces each for the team, along with Gholson and Wells, who each had one. The Crimson Tide had only four service errors for the whole game, compared to Grambling’s one service ace and six service errors.

Reaugh talked a lot about what stood out to her in this game and how she felt her team played.

“I think it all just came together today, and I think just overall, everyone did their jobs today,” Reaugh said.

Overall, Alabama volleyball has defended its undefeated record in Foster Auditorium and is ready to head to Ole Miss to start its SEC schedule Friday at 6 p.m. CDT.