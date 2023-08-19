‘Back to School’ Issue crossword clues

Check out the crossword in the Crimson White’s Back to School Issue on newsstands now.
Across
- Finished
- Doctor repellent
- 5-Across relative
- ____ of passage
- Organ that named itself
- Highest point
- Eve’s partner
- Coated with nonstick spray, perhaps
- “That’s a ____!”
- Distance from the equator
- Voids, as a marriage
- Not even one
- Leg joint
26. Frank
- Stiffness
- Princess in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
- Partaken of, in a way
- ___ : her :: he : him
- “You’re gonna hear me ____” (lyrics from a 2013 Katy Perry hit)
- Earliest known civilization, in present-day Iraq
- Equitable
- Subj. for some U.S. immigrants
- Land units
- Second resort
- Backspaced text
- Rapper Waka ______ Flame
- Prejudice
- Rain buckets
- “Little Women” author Louisa May
- Entered without knocking, maybe
- ____ de gallo
- Immobile
- 2022 horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele
- Glance
- “_____ you, Perry the Platypus!” (Dr. Doofenshmirtz line)
- Grub
- Soapy water
- Poker stakes
- Albuquerque-to-Atlanta direction
Down
- Word before “hygiene” or “history”
- “Livin’ la ____ Loca” (Ricky Martin hit)
- Coup d’____
- Memento
- Be plentiful
- June celebration
- Wan
- Fib
- Put in harm’s way
- Traded for cash
- Grayish yellow
- Clooney Foundation for Justice co-founder, with George
- Set components, in the gym
- “Double, double ____ and trouble”
- Düsseldorf denial
- Toys for a breezy day
- Was invested
- Got up
- Former bandmate of Harry, Zayn, Louis and Liam
- Japanese noodle dish
- Newton who discovered calculus
- Use one’s 15-Across
- _____ mate (South American energy drink)
- Berlin bills
- Back or leg pain caused by a pinched nerve
- Birthplace of the Renaissance
- “Back __ __ again”
- Dealer, slangily
- Virtual volumes
- Strong suits
- Break down, as text
- Phone programs
- (In) place (of)
- Included on an email
- Ernie’s “Sesame Street” buddy
- Capital of Qatar
- Startup milestones, briefly
- Eddie’s “Fantastic Beasts” character
- Convent resident