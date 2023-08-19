Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
The Crimson White
The Crimson White

    ‘Back to School’ Issue crossword clues

    Jack Maurer | @JackMaurer10, Chief Copy Editor
    August 19, 2023
    Check out the crossword in the Crimson White’s Back to School Issue on newsstands now.

    Across

    1. Finished
    2. Doctor repellent
    3. 5-Across relative
    4. ____ of passage
    5. Organ that named itself
    6. Highest point
    7. Eve’s partner
    8. Coated with nonstick spray, perhaps
    9. “That’s a ____!”
    10. Distance from the equator
    11. Voids, as a marriage
    12. Not even one
    13. Leg joint
      26. Frank
    14. Stiffness
    15. Princess in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
    16. Partaken of, in a way
    17. ___ : her :: he : him
    18. “You’re gonna hear me ____” (lyrics from a 2013 Katy Perry hit)
    19. Earliest known civilization, in present-day Iraq
    20. Equitable
    21. Subj. for some U.S. immigrants
    22. Land units
    23. Second resort
    24. Backspaced text
    25. Rapper Waka ______ Flame
    26. Prejudice
    27. Rain buckets
    28. “Little Women” author Louisa May
    29. Entered without knocking, maybe
    30. ____ de gallo
    31. Immobile
    32. 2022 horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele
    33. Glance
    34. “_____ you, Perry the Platypus!” (Dr. Doofenshmirtz line)
    35. Grub
    36. Soapy water
    37. Poker stakes
    38. Albuquerque-to-Atlanta direction

     

    Down

    1. Word before “hygiene” or “history”
    2. “Livin’ la ____ Loca” (Ricky Martin hit)
    3. Coup d’____
    4. Memento
    5. Be plentiful
    6. June celebration
    7. Wan
    8. Fib
    9. Put in harm’s way
    10. Traded for cash
    11. Grayish yellow
    12. Clooney Foundation for Justice co-founder, with George
    13. Set components, in the gym
    14. “Double, double ____ and trouble”
    15. Düsseldorf denial
    16. Toys for a breezy day
    17. Was invested
    18. Got up
    19. Former bandmate of Harry, Zayn, Louis and Liam
    20. Japanese noodle dish
    21. Newton who discovered calculus
    22. Use one’s 15-Across
    23. _____ mate (South American energy drink)
    24. Berlin bills
    25. Back or leg pain caused by a pinched nerve
    26. Birthplace of the Renaissance
    27. “Back __ __ again”
    28. Dealer, slangily
    29. Virtual volumes
    30. Strong suits
    31. Break down, as text
    32. Phone programs
    33. (In) place (of)
    34. Included on an email
    35. Ernie’s “Sesame Street” buddy
    36. Capital of Qatar
    37. Startup milestones, briefly
    38. Eddie’s “Fantastic Beasts” character
    39. Convent resident
    Jack Maurer | @JackMaurer10, Chief Copy Editor
