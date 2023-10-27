Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Darius Miles’ motion for immunity denied; case likely to go to trial

Jacob Ritondo and Ethan Henry
October 27, 2023
CW+%2F+David+Gray
David Gray
CW / David Gray

Tuscaloosa Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet denied Darius Miles’ defense attorneys’ motion to grant immunity on Thursday. If successful, the motion would have prevented the case from going to trial. 

If Miles, a former Crimson Tide basketball player, continues to plead not guilty, he will be tried for capital murder after his counsel unsuccessfully argued that he should be immune from the charge on the grounds that he acted in self-defense.  

A copy of Pruet’s ruling obtained by The Crimson White said that Miles fell short of making his case by “preponderance of the evidence.” 

“The Defendant failed to establish that he reasonably believed that anyone inside the Jeep was using or about to use deadly physical force or that they were committing or about to commit Assault in the 1st Degree or Assault in the 2nd Degree,” the ruling stated. 

As previously stated in earlier hearings, the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old mother Jamea Harris allegedly occurred after an argument broke out between members of two parties that included Harris; her boyfriend, Cedric Johnson; Harris’ cousin Asia Humphrey; Miles; and his friend, Michael Davis. 

Miles later allegedly asked his teammate, forward Brandon Miller, for Miles’ own gun before handing the weapon to Davis. Davis is accused of firing the gun into a car Harris was sitting in, killing her. 

The ruling comes after another unsuccessful motion by the defense in May in which it requested bond for the second time for Miles using an argument of self-defense. 

Miller, Davis and Miles were also recently named as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Harris’ mother. 
More to Discover
More in NEWS
CW / Caroline Simmons
SGA announces special election for Nov. 29 
Ground is broken on Friday, Oct. 20 where the Smith Family Center for the Performing Arts will be built.
University breaks ground on performing arts center
Student at the Arts and Sciences table at the Majors Fair in the Student Center Ballroom on Oct. 18.
Majors fair provides insight on majors for students
Musicians pose with Big Al at the WGRC’s first annual fall campfire.
WGRC spreads awareness for dating and domestic violence
End Overdose held an event that included Narcan training on Oct. 11
UA organizations aim to spread awareness on naloxone and opioid overdoses
City Council honors local firefighter, allocates funds to Saban Center
City Council honors local firefighter, allocates funds to Saban Center
More in Uncategorized
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (#17) makes a catch against Texas A&M on Oct. 7 in College Station, Texas.
Gallery: Alabama Football vs. Texas A&M
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates in the Rebels game against the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 9 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA.
Familiar foes: Analyzing the Ole Miss-Alabama coaching pipeline
SGA announces special election results
SGA announces special election results
Alabama mens tennis player Matias Ponce De Leon hits a forehand against Purdue in the Big 10 Challenge at The University of Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Sep 17, 2023
Alabama men's tennis has hot start at home
Alabama soccer player Leah Kunde (#22) prepares to kick the ball in a game against Georgia on Sep. 14 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Gallery: Alabama Soccer vs. Georgia
The Alabama volleyball team celebrates a score against Troy on Sep. 14 at the Trojan Arena in Troy, Ala.
Volleyball wins in tough battle against Troy
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in