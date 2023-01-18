Darius Miles provided gun used in fatal shooting, per court records

Darius Miles, the now-former Crimson Tide basketball player, allegedly provided the gun used in Sunday’s fatal shooting, according to court records.

Written testimony from Branden Culpepper, an investigator with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, says that Miles admitted to providing the other suspect in the shooting, Michael Davis, 20, with the handgun “immediately prior” to the shooting.

Despite not firing the gun himself, Miles was still charged with capital murder for “aiding and abetting,” as his alleged actions led to the death of Jamea Harris, 23, last Sunday. Davis was also charged with capital murder.

Miles released a statement Monday maintaining his innocence.

“Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris,” the statement released through his attorneys read. “While Darius has been accused of being involved in this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court.”

Jack Kennedy, the commander of the TVCU, said that the shooting, which occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, was preceded by a “minor argument.” The shooting occurred on the 400 block of Grace Street, near The Strip. Harris was shot while sitting inside a vehicle.

Kennedy said the driver of the vehicle told officers that he returned fire in self-defense, before driving onto campus and seeking help from law enforcement at the Walk of Champions, where Harris was found to be deceased. One of the suspects was found to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Kennedy said, but it was not specified who.

“I want to start by offering our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Jonae Harris,” University of Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said in a press conference Monday. “This is an incredibly sad situation, and our hearts go out to her loved ones.”

In a statement, Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications for UA, said that the University was “grieved” by the incident.