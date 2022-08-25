Get On Board Day postponed due to rain 

Get on Board Day, the tabling event held every spring and fall semester to get students involved in student organizations, has been postponed due to weather.

The event will now take place five days later than initially scheduled on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The first full week of classes of the 2022-2023 school year has been marked by gray skies and seemingly unending rain. According to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service’s Precipitation Analysis map, the downtown Tuscaloosa and campus areas have had between 3 to 4 inches of rain in the past 7 days. For campus itself, rain totals have been between 400% and 600% above normal.

Campus has a well-known rain problem, with flooding issues being common thanks to Tuscaloosa being one of the wettest areas of the country, old infrastructure and land intensification.

Rain has been persistent nationwide as well, with multiple major cities breaking monthly rainfall records, while Dallas, Texas was inundated by severe flooding, causing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign a disaster declaration for the area. One person has died in the Texas flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, the chances of rain will decrease for Tuscaloosa at the end of the week and over the weekend.

The SOURCE did not respond to a request for comment before the publication of this article.