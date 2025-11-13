The Crimson Tide seeks revenge over the Sooners Saturday

CW File Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe runs with the ball during the game versus Oklahoma on Nov. 23, 2024.

The No. 4 Crimson Tide will seek revenge this Saturday against the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at home. Last season, Alabama had arguably its worst game of the season at Oklahoma in a blowout road loss to the Sooners that ultimately eliminated the Crimson Tide from playoff contention.

If Alabama wants to win on Saturday, it will have to contain dual-threat quarterback John Mateer, and overcome an elite defense.

This season, the Crimson Tide is rolling. After an opening loss to Florida State on the road, the team has eight straight victories. Alabama is ranked second in the conference and fourth in the nation, sitting in prime position for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Sooners are 7-2 and fourth in the SEC.

Oklahoma is still in playoff contention; however, it sits right outside of the playoff bubble due to its loss against Texas earlier this year. Alabama has the chance to do to the Sooners what they did to the Crimson Tide last year: not only obtain the victory, but also eliminate them from playoff contention.

The Crimson Tide has the home-field advantage this season, with the game taking place in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The team currently has a 17-game home win streak and looks to extend it to 18 on Saturday.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle appears confident in his quarterback, John Mateer’s chances against the Crimson Tide. The defense will need to be extra prepared, as the Sooners are coming off a bye week after a hard fought victory against the Tennessee Volunteers and are looking to keep playoff hopes alive.

“I thought he did really good things in the Tennessee game and during the bye week,” Arbuckle said during his weekly press conference. “I think the South Carolina game helped because that’s not an easy place to play. That prepared John for another test. He was clean and played efficient football.”

Mateer has 1,949 passing yards to go along with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 306 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. The Crimson Tide will need to repeat its efforts last week against LSU, where it contained dual-threat quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. in the second half against LSU.

The Sooners defense is also among the best in college football, something the Crimson Tide should prepare for, especially after its offensive struggles over the last two games.

“We have a lot of talented guys on the defensive side of the ball,” Sooners defensive end, Danny Okoye, said. “Especially on the d-line. I feel like we have depth everywhere we need it.”

The Crimson Tide’s high powered offense combined with its improved defense could lead to a successful revenge game against Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide is 4-0 in regular season revenge games since 2023 and looks to continue that streak on Saturday. All four of those revenge game victories were home games, following a road loss to that team the year before.

Saturday’s contest will be at 2:30 p.m. CT at Saban-Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium and can be streamed on ABC.