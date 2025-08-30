No. 8 Alabama left stunned after loss to unranked FSU

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) hands the ball to Richard Young (#9) during the game against FSU on Aug. 30, 2025.

No. 8 Alabama opened up its 2025 campaign with a 31-17 loss to unranked Florida State on the road Saturday afternoon.

This was the team’s first ever loss in August and snapped a 23-game season opener winning streak.

“Both sides of the ball, we got to do a better job,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

The result was unexpected after the Crimson Tide’s offense knifed its way down the field on the opening drive, featuring 55 rushing yards and spanning 8 minutes, 50 seconds. It was capped off by quarterback Ty Simpson’s first passing touchdown as the starter to tight end Josh Cuevas for two yards, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead.

Florida State dominated the remainder of the first half.

The Seminoles started with an answer right away via a nine-yard touchdown scramble by quarterback Thomas Castellanos with 3:01 left in the first, set up on the previous play by a 40-yard reception by Tennessee transfer wide receiver Squirrel White.

Alabama appeared to have a promising drive in response, but a missed field goal by kicker Conor Talty gave the Seminoles the ball back. Castellanos then led the home squad on a 65-yard drive, ending with a 32-yard touchdown run on a reverse from wide receiver Micahi Danzy to take a 14-7 lead with 9:13 left in the first half.

First half woes continued for the Crimson Tide as it failed to respond to the Seminoles’ score, going three and out and forfeiting possession to FSU. The home team subsequently moved the ball nicely down the field and drilled a 45-yard field goal to take a 17-7 lead with 3:44 left in the half.

The rest of the first half was awash with heavy rain pouring and neither team adding to the scoreboard.

”We gave them life, and we gave them hope and confidence in the first half,” DeBoer said, adding that it put the Crimson Tide in a spot where it had to be “perfect.”

Alabama continued to look dead in the water to start the second half, failing to convert on a fourth down in Florida State territory and then immediately surrendering a two play touchdown drive to give the Seminoles a stunning 24-7 advantage 5:15 into the second half.

Another promising drive ended without the Crimson Tide finding the end zone, as it was forced to settle for a 40-yard field goal to make the score 24-10 with 5:59 left in the third quarter.

The remainder of the third quarter featured improved defense from Alabama with multiple stops; however, the offense was unable to capitalize on an FSU muffed punt, resulting in the score to hold as the teams flipped the field to end the quarter.

Defensive back Keon Sabb looked to set the tone for the fourth quarter by blowing up Castellanos on third down, giving Alabama the ball back. Simpson then scored his second touchdown pass of the game, this time to wide receiver Rico Scott, making the score 24-17 with 11 minutes left.

But Florida State struck again, ultimately sealing the game. This time, it was a 10-play, 75-yard drive resulting in a touchdown, lifting the Noles to a 31-17 victory.

Fans of the three-time national champion Seminoles jumped from the stands of the newly renovated Doak S. Campbell Stadium, storming the field and creating absolute pandemonium as they celebrated the upset.

“Felt like old times tonight!!” FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who formerly coached the Auburn Tigers, wrote on X after the game, ending his post with a skewer emoji.

DeBoer noted that his team missed key opportunities to get back into the game throughout the contest.

“We had some opportunities to get back in the game,” he said. “We can’t be hesitant early on. Okay, we got to start faster in all ways.”

Perhaps the biggest loss of the night was when star receiver Ryan Williams went down injured late in the fourth quarter. After the game, DeBoer announced that Williams suffered a concussion.

Alabama will return to action for its home opener versus Louisiana Monroe next Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.