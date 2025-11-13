Student Veteran Association, SGA co-host ‘Salute to Service’ event for Veterans’ day

Oswin Colley

When Finley Richardson’s veteran grandfather expressed his concern that veterans are often overlooked, she decided to take action.

The SGA and the Student Veteran Association co-hosted “Salute to Service” on the Quad on Tuesday, Veterans Day, for students to write letters to veterans, donate items and write the names of veterans on a tribute wall.

Richardson, a junior majoring in economics and communication studies, founded Salute to Service as a student mission at the University last year. This initiative is focused on offering opportunities to student civilians to support veterans alongside the SVA.

The SVA at the University offers support and resources for student veterans, survivors, and dependents. It aims to raise awareness for student veterans and offer a community that continues the bonds forged during military service.

Richardson said the event “fosters a spirit of gratefulness and gratitude” for veterans, and that it’s a way to “give back to the people who have given so much to us.”

Her grandfather Sanford Richardson, who is a Vietnam War veteran, said that Salute to Service means a lot to him because he believes veterans have received “very little recognition.”

Students passing through the Quad had the opportunity to write the names of veterans that they knew and place them on a wall to honor them.

“This event reminds students walking on the campus, just day-to-day, you can be thanking someone,” said Sierra Dean, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering. “We should be appreciating and supporting people who have served our country.”

Finley Richardson said she wants to see more collaboration with SEC universities under the Salute to Service mission.

“It means the world to me to be recognized,” Sanford Richardson said.