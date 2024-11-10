SGA honors veterans with ‘Salute to Service’

For years, Veterans Day at the University of Alabama has come and gone, but this November, the Student Government Association is set to make it memorable.

From Nov. 11-14, the SGA will be on the Quad from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., inviting students to honor veterans through activities like signing a commemorative wall and writing letters to retired service members.

“Salute to Service” is the brainchild of Finley Ryan Richardson, director of the First Year Council. She envisions this not as a one-time event, but as a pledge that the sacrifices of veterans will be recognized and celebrated on campus.

The inspiration behind Salute to Service Week runs deep for Richardson.

“My grandfather, Sanford Richardson, served in the Vietnam War,” she said. “We’ve always had a bond, and before college, spending Veterans Day together was our tradition.”

Inspired by those moments, Richardson wanted an event on campus that would recognize veterans beyond just one day.

What began as a private family tribute has now grown into a campus-wide pledge, with the support of the Campus Veterans Association and SGA, and a week of events centered on education, outreach and respect.

Of all the activities, the letter-writing campaign resonates most deeply with Richardson.

“We’ll have boxes set up for students to drop off letters they’ve written, which will be hand-delivered to retired veterans,” she said.

For Richardson, these letters carry a personal weight. Her grandfather, a Vietnam veteran, didn’t hear the words “welcome home” until a trip to Washington, D.C., in 2017 — nearly 50 years after his service.

“It was 2017, a lifetime since he first put on the uniform. He served in the late ‘60s, early ‘70s,” Richardson said. “It breaks my heart to think of any veterans waiting for a welcome home.”

Richardson hopes these letters will finally bridge those years of silence, offering retired service members a reminder that they are seen, valued and, at last, welcomed home.

Planning Salute to Service has been a team effort, with veteran associations providing insight and support to shape the experience.

“Having ROTC and the Campus Veterans Association involved was essential,” Richardson said. “They not only have provided insight into veterans’ perspectives but have also helped me ensure that this week will begin to bridge the divide between student civilians and veterans.”

Richardson said she isn’t thinking about this year alone. She sees Salute to Service becoming a fixture, a tradition replicated annually.

“This initiative has allowed me to have open conversations about veterans’ experiences with schools across the state and Southeast,” she said. “I look forward to seeing it grow and inspire others to honor service members in their own communities.”

For students without a direct connection to the military, Richardson hopes they’ll understand the broader impact.

“The freedoms we have to live and learn on this campus are possible because of those willing to serve,” she said.

Richardson wants this message to echo beyond just one week in November and become a lasting call to honor those who have served.