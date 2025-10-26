Deontae Lawson forces crucial fumble in comeback win

CW / Shawn Canale Alabama defensive tackles a South Carolina player on Oct. 25, 2025.

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson forced a crucial fumble from Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers late in Alabama’s 29-22 come-from-behind victory over South Carolina.

The forced fumble stopped the Gamecocks from putting together a drive to win the game with 1:39 remaining. It also gave the Crimson Tide prime field position in the final minutes, at the Gamecocks’ 38-yard line.

“I just try to do everything I can to help these guys win,” Lawson said. “I love these guys.”

Alabama’s offense capitalized on the turnover and took its first lead of the fourth quarter with just 34 seconds to go, when wide receiver Germie Bernard scored a 25-yard rushing touchdown off a direct snap.

The team had previously struggled against unranked opponents, losing to four unranked foes in head coach Kalen DeBoer’s tenure. It survived a scare from unranked South Carolina at home last year, a win it struggled to close out.

Williams-Brice Stadium has, at times, proven difficult for ranked opponents. Last season, the Gamecocks defeated then-No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20, and in 2010, No. 1 Alabama was upset 35-21 by the No. 19 Gamecocks.

“We knew it was going to be a hostile environment, a tough game for us, but we were talking about it all week,” Lawson said. “We were going to find a way to win.”

Lawson, a redshirt senior, missed the Crimson Tide’s final two games in 2024 after he suffered a significant knee injury. He has continued to improve in health and performance as the season has progressed.

“I’m so proud of that guy,” DeBoer said of Lawson. “He’s getting better, too. In practice, you can see it. It’s awesome to see him come through.”

Alabama enters a much-needed bye week after a grueling stretch of four ranked opponents and a tough road test in Columbia. The Crimson Tide will return to action when it welcomes LSU to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a rivalry clash on Nov. 8.