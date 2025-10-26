Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Deontae Lawson forces crucial fumble in comeback win

Fisher Isbell, Assistant Sports Editor
October 26, 2025
CW / Shawn Canale
Alabama defensive tackles a South Carolina player on Oct. 25, 2025.

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson forced a crucial fumble from Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers late in Alabama’s 29-22 come-from-behind victory over South Carolina. 

The forced fumble stopped the Gamecocks from putting together a drive to win the game with 1:39 remaining. It also gave the Crimson Tide prime field position in the final minutes, at the Gamecocks’ 38-yard line. 

“I just try to do everything I can to help these guys win,” Lawson said. “I love these guys.”

Alabama’s offense capitalized on the turnover and took its first lead of the fourth quarter with just 34 seconds to go, when wide receiver Germie Bernard scored a 25-yard rushing touchdown off a direct snap. 

The team had previously struggled against unranked opponents, losing to four unranked foes in head coach Kalen DeBoer’s tenure. It survived a scare from unranked South Carolina at home last year, a win it struggled to close out. 

Williams-Brice Stadium has, at times, proven difficult for ranked opponents. Last season, the Gamecocks defeated then-No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20, and in 2010, No. 1 Alabama was upset 35-21 by the No. 19 Gamecocks

“We knew it was going to be a hostile environment, a tough game for us, but we were talking about it all week,” Lawson said. “We were going to find a way to win.”

Lawson, a redshirt senior, missed the Crimson Tide’s final two games in 2024 after he suffered a significant knee injury. He has continued to improve in health and performance as the season has progressed. 

“I’m so proud of that guy,” DeBoer said of Lawson. “He’s getting better, too. In practice, you can see it. It’s awesome to see him come through.”

Alabama enters a much-needed bye week after a grueling stretch of four ranked opponents and a tough road test in Columbia. The Crimson Tide will return to action when it welcomes LSU to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a rivalry clash on Nov. 8.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) throws the ball against South Carolina on Oct. 25, 2025.
‘Our guys got fight’: Alabama proves its resilience in comeback win
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) catches the pass against South Carolina on Oct. 25, 2025.
What changed for Alabama from Week 8 to Week 9
Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) runs toward the end zone against South Carolina on Oct. 25, 2025.
Alabama’s bye week timing crucial to season’s outcome
Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard (#18) walks the field before playing Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025.
How high school quarterbacks became college standouts
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (#15) scores a touchdown against South Carolina in Columbia, SC, on Oct. 25, 2025.
Crimson Tide survives late Cocktober thriller
Alabama soccer players are recognized during the pregame versus Mercer on August 29, 2025.
Soccer drops last home game of season