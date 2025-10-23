Rewind: When South Carolina beat No. 1 Alabama in 2010

Courtesy of UA Athletics Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (#12) plays against South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010.

Riding the high of a six-game win streak, Alabama will look to continue its rise as heavy favorites in Columbia Saturday against South Carolina this Saturday. The Gamecocks, who have lost four of their last five games after starting 2-0, are no strangers to being underdogs doubted against the Crimson Tide.

South Carolina will look to start a brand new season-long win streak with a win on Saturday. It is on a two-game losing skid to Alabama, with its last win coming in a 2010 upset at home.

Last season, South Carolina was a failed missed two-point conversion away from potentially pulling off an upset in Tuscaloosa after entering the game as near 20-point underdogs. The final score, despite dropping them to an early season 3-3, gave head coach Shane Beamer’s group enough confidence to rattle off six straight wins, including beating ranked teams such as Texas A&M, Missouri and Clemson.

South Carolina, then led by legendary head coach Steve Spurrier, entered the 2010 game ranked 19th with a 3-1 record, with the team’s only loss being by a touchdown on the road to Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Cam Newton and the eventual national champion Auburn Tigers. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was the star of the show, totaling over 100 yards in three of their first four games.

The visiting Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1 with an undefeated record, coming off its first national title under Nick Saban. The team had already reeled off three ranked wins in five games against Penn State, Arkansas and Florida. At first, South Carolina seemed like just a speedbump on the way to another win.

That feeling did not last long.

Thanks to an Alabama slow start, the Gamecocks blew open a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter with three passing touchdowns from quarterback Stephen Garcia, with Jeffery on the receiving end of two

Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy was able to find future first-round NFL Draft pick Julio Jones to cut the deficit to 12 entering halftime. To start the second half, it looked like Saban had rallied the troops, fighting back to make it a 21-14 game after a safety and Jeremy Shelley field goal.

The Gamecocks once again didn’t back down, scoring late in the third quarter to extend the lead back to two scores.

The Crimson Tide wasn’t done just yet — McElroy responded, finding receiver Darius Hanks for a 51-yard score on what became a career day statistically for the Alabama quarterback. McElroy finished the game with a near 80% completion rate for 315 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

However, the career day through the air didn’t translate to a comeback as South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore found the end zone for a second time to lift the Gamecocks over the No. 1 ranked team at home, 35-21.

Spurrier’s Gamecocks went on to have a successful nine-win regular season, losing to Auburn again in the SEC Championship and Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Bowl to finish 9-5 overall.

Notable NFL players on that South Carolina team included the aforementioned Jeffery, NFL Defensive Player of the Year corner Stephon Gilmore, safety DJ Swearinger and edge rusher Melvin Ingram.

As for Alabama, the regular season became the last where the Crimson Tide didn’t win at least 10 games under Saban, losing to LSU and Auburn by a combined four points down the stretch.

The game Saturday could have a similar effect on both schools — a South Carolina win could prompt a season surge on the backend, while it could lead to a slide for Alabama with games versus LSU, Oklahoma and at Auburn left on the schedule.

“We’re not done with the stretch. We’re still in the stretch,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “We want to keep the pedal down and keep attacking.”