How relative performance statistics can forecast Alabama-South Carolina

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama cheerleaders wave flags when the team runs for pregame.

With a top-to-bottom standard of quality football teams — 12 of the 16 members of the conference are ranked in the ESPN FPI top 30, more than any other league — conference play becomes an unavoidable gauntlet where teams can only hope they don’t draw matchups with all the top contenders.

Alabama and South Carolina have both been short on luck with such hopes this season. In the Week 9 AP Top 25, nine SEC teams are in the top 20; going into Saturday’s matchup, both the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks have faced four of those teams and have two more remaining.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer’s squad has gotten through its wringer with as much success as it could have hoped for, coming away from games against Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee with an undefeated record.

Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks, on the other hand, are 0-4 across games against Vanderbilt, Missouri, LSU, and Oklahoma and are limping into Tuscaloosa with a 3-0 record. Their path doesn’t get any easier, either — after visiting Alabama, they’ll go on the road to current-No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 3 Texas A&M in back-to-back weeks.

Alongside personnel matchups and the overall eye test, results compared to strength of schedule make for a very useful framework when judging these teams. In a conference where programs barely have time to catch their breath when in-league showdowns ramp up in October and November, those judgments cannot solely rely on the usual standards, since basically every SEC team is high-quality in the scope of Division I college football. South Carolina, despite being 3-4, is still No. 39 in the FPI out of 136 teams.

To evaluate such a top-level conference, there needs to be an element of transitive property and analysis of performance relative to opponent. Alabama and South Carolina, who also happen to share multiple opponents in common, have handled their schedules very differently.

College Football Nerds, a website that details every D-I team’s performance relative to their opponent’s averages, allows fans to see just what has made the Crimson Tide and the Gamecocks so contrasting.

Alabama has scored 35.1 points per game, which is 45% above what its opponents have given up on average, while South Carolina has scored 17.2, which is 21% below the opposition’s average. Alabama has gained 422.9 yards per game, 26% above; South Carolina has gained 306.2, 5% below. Alabama has given up 17.7 points on average, 46% below what foes normally score; South Carolina has allowed 21.7, only 26% below.

Stats can’t tell the entire story, but here they’re pretty illuminating. The Gamecocks, against very similar quality of opponents as the Crimson Tide, have across the board been less impressive. If Alabama’s SEC gauntlet has proven the team’s status as one of the best in the country, South Carolina’s has shown that it’s a long way from contention and might spend 2025-26 among the SEC’s bottom-dwellers.

And for what it’s worth, College Football Nerds’ projection model for this game has the Crimson Tide winning by 13 points and nearly doubling up the Gamecocks in scoring. At the very least, South Carolina has an uphill battle if it wants to find itself in a competitive game come Saturday afternoon.