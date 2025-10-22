Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

The Crimson White wins big at national journalism conference

CW Staff
October 22, 2025
CW editors Jacob Ritondo, center left, and John Weinstein, center right, stand in front of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025.

The Crimson White staff won big at MediaFest 2025 last week and was recognized for its work in writing, photography, videography and social media.

MediaFest, an annual conference sponsored by the Associated Collegiate Press, College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists, was held in Washington, D.C. Oct. 15-18.

For his reporting on a UA student veteran’s death by suicide, Managing Editor Jacob Ritondo won first place in the ACP’s “Story of the Year: In-Depth News Story” award and the CMA’s Pinnacle Award for General News Story in Division 1 schools. 

CW staff also placed third for the Pinnacle Award for Breaking News Multimedia Coverage in Division 1 for its social media posts, photographs and stories about President Donald Trump’s commencement address to UA students this May.

Several staff members also took sixth place in the ACP’s Best of Show Broadcast Feature Story category for a video about a performative male/masc contest: Assistant Culture Editor Zac Butterworth, Multimedia Editor Eddie Hernandez, contributing videographer Kenzie Houk, Culture Editor Max Krzeminski, and contributing videographer Mya Miller.

Staff received honorable mentions for six other awards.

ACP Individual Awards honorable mentions

Story of the Year

Ella Seaton

Less is More: The Case for Knowing Less About the People Around Us

Multimedia Story of the Year: Social Media Reporting 

Staff

Ice Detains UA Student

Broadcast Story of the Year: Broadcast Commentary

Eddie Hernandez, Courtney Larrimore, Matthew Mason, Sam Prestipino, Grace Price 

EA Sports College Football 25 review: Breaking down new gameplay, Dynasty mode and more

Photo of the Year: Sports Game/Action Photo

Clara Kee

CMA Pinnacle College Media Awards honorable mentions

General Newsletter: Division 1

CW Staff

Sports Newsletter: All Divisions

Sports Staff

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
A guest at the Alabama Public Library Service board meeting shows a sign that their public library displayed.
Alabama Public Library Service Board hears censorship opinions
City Council tables three demolitions, approves two rezoning requests
City Council tables three demolitions, approves two rezoning requests
Catherine Obaze speaks to students at the UA OPTICA launch event.
UA OPTICA launches its new student organization
Big Al waves to University of Alabama students and Tuscaloosa residents during the 2024 Homecoming Parade.
2025 Homecoming Queen candidates announced
Indivisible West Alabama holds ‘No Kings Day of Defiance’
Indivisible West Alabama holds ‘No Kings Day of Defiance’
Students prepare for the Out of the Darkness Walk on October 19, 2025.
Tide Against Suicide hosts annual walk to for suicide awareness
More in Top News
The University announced the renaming of the College of Engineering on Friday in honor of a $25 million gift to the college from Catherine Styslinger.
College of Engineering renamed following $25 million gift
Former Sen. Doug Jones speaks at UA College Democrats event.
UA College Democrats host former U.S. Senator Doug Jones
Alabama students attend the "Love Letter to Survivors" event on campus.
Organizations write letters for survivors of domestic violence
TPD Criminal Investigations Division overseer arrested for domestic violence
TPD Criminal Investigations Division overseer arrested for domestic violence
The Office of Veteran and Military Affairs is located in Houser Hall.
Shutdown pauses pay for ROTC, services for veterans
Students mourn Palestinian lives lost during the Israel-Hamas war at the Students for Justice in Palestine vigil.
Pro Palestine, Israel student groups hold vigils on anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks