The Crimson White wins big at national journalism conference

CW editors Jacob Ritondo, center left, and John Weinstein, center right, stand in front of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025.

The Crimson White staff won big at MediaFest 2025 last week and was recognized for its work in writing, photography, videography and social media.

MediaFest, an annual conference sponsored by the Associated Collegiate Press, College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists, was held in Washington, D.C. Oct. 15-18.

For his reporting on a UA student veteran’s death by suicide, Managing Editor Jacob Ritondo won first place in the ACP’s “Story of the Year: In-Depth News Story” award and the CMA’s Pinnacle Award for General News Story in Division 1 schools.

CW staff also placed third for the Pinnacle Award for Breaking News Multimedia Coverage in Division 1 for its social media posts, photographs and stories about President Donald Trump’s commencement address to UA students this May.

Several staff members also took sixth place in the ACP’s Best of Show Broadcast Feature Story category for a video about a performative male/masc contest: Assistant Culture Editor Zac Butterworth, Multimedia Editor Eddie Hernandez, contributing videographer Kenzie Houk, Culture Editor Max Krzeminski, and contributing videographer Mya Miller.

Staff received honorable mentions for six other awards.

ACP Individual Awards honorable mentions

Story of the Year

Ella Seaton

“Less is More: The Case for Knowing Less About the People Around Us”

Multimedia Story of the Year: Social Media Reporting

Staff

Ice Detains UA Student

Broadcast Story of the Year: Broadcast Commentary

Eddie Hernandez, Courtney Larrimore, Matthew Mason, Sam Prestipino, Grace Price

“EA Sports College Football 25 review: Breaking down new gameplay, Dynasty mode and more”

Photo of the Year: Sports Game/Action Photo

Clara Kee

CMA Pinnacle College Media Awards honorable mentions

General Newsletter: Division 1

CW Staff

Sports Newsletter: All Divisions

Sports Staff