The Crimson White
EA Sports College Football 25 review: Breaking down new gameplay, Dynasty mode and more

Matthew Mason, Contributing Videographer
August 18, 2024
CW / Matthew Mason

After a 10 year absence, EA Sports has brought back its iconic collegiate football franchise. The new EA Sports College Football 25 video game is living up to the hype.

Players who pre-ordered the deluxe edition or MVP bundle gained access to the game on Monday, while the standard edition released Friday.

With all new gameplay animations and the revival of nostalgic modes like Dynasty and Road to Glory, this could be one of the biggest games of the year.

Read Contributing Videographer Matthew Mason’s review of EA Sports College Football here.

