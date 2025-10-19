Indivisible West Alabama holds ‘No Kings Day of Defiance’

Around 200 protesters gathered at Government Plaza downtown on Saturday morning for the second ‘No Kings Day of Defiance,’ joining about 2,500 other demonstrations happening around the country to show unity and support of democracy.

The rally, hosted by Indivisible West Alabama, was part of the “No Kings” movement, a coordinated day of peaceful protests.

Heather Love, media liaison for Indivisible West Alabama, said the protest was built on the success of the first ‘No Kings’ national protest in June.

“We had such an enthusiastic response to ‘No Kings one,’ where folks turned out because they want to protect democracy and have a leader who makes representative choices for all Americans, not just some,” she said.

Love said the turnout exceeded her expectations.

“There’s been a lot of positive reception and a lot of people who are excited to come out and just participate in our First Amendment rights,” she said.

The protest included three speakers. Tuscaloosa County resident Adam Rotenberry, also known as “Incrediberry” on TikTok, spoke about healthcare, poverty and the need for a compassionate leader of our country.

“As much as this state sometimes disappoints me, I love Alabama,” he said. “All I want is for this state to live up to its promise and potential.”

Rotenberry said that supporting families and healthcare should be accessible to all people and that “you can’t call yourself pro-life and refuse to extend Medicaid.”

“Good people don’t cheer on the opposition of others,” he said. “Good people cause good trouble.”

Shane Weaver, a Tuscaloosa county resident and Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Alabama’s 4th Congressional District, said he was inspired to run after attending an Indivisible meeting where residents voiced frustration with their current representation.

“I realized there was real change happening in Alabama, and I wanted to be a part of it,” he said. “I want to be at the front of a new breed of Democrats that come up and speak loudly. It’s time to stand up to those who are destroying America and taking everything away from everyday people.”

Will Hunter, a Northport resident, called for unity in Alabama and for an end to division and fear.

“My mantra is ‘us not them,’” Hunter said. “They keep trying to divide us, but this is the real U.S.A. We cannot let those at the top divide us with their pettiness. We do not need kings.”

Students from the University also joined the protest.

“I knew this presidency wasn’t going to work for most people I care about,” said John Linna, a freshman majoring in data science.

Ben Kennedy, a senior majoring in economics, said that “local movements like this are what build national change.”

Love said the event’s goal was to remind Alabama residents that peaceful action matters.

“I hope people see that we are peacefully protesting and that they are not alone,” she said.