Hundreds rally at ‘No Kings Tuscaloosa’ protest

CW / Victor Hagan Protesters demonstrated against President Donald Trump at the “No Kings Tuscaloosa” rally.

Around 500 people rallied at “No Kings Tuscaloosa” Saturday outside the Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse, joining protesters across the nation in opposition of President Donald Trump.

“We are out here protesting this rise of an authoritarian government,” said Heather Love, community liaison for Indivisible of West Alabama, which organized the demonstration. “We are trying to take back our country and the democracy that we stand for.”

The collective demonstrations were held in response to Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C., in honor of the United States Army’s 250th anniversary, which was also Trump’s 79th birthday.

“It’s just kind of alarming what’s happening in the country now,” said Jim Kenny, an English instructor at the University. “So the least we can do is let our feelings be known.”

Kerry also said he was specifically concerned about social security as a retired person.

Adam Rotenberry, a Tuscaloosa resident and TikTok personality, said he wants people to know that “what’s going on in America right now is not right.”

“It’s not patriotic,” he said. “These folks claim to be Christian. This is the most un-Christian stuff I’ve ever seen. It’s the most unpatriotic stuff I’ve ever seen.”

John Dill, a Navy veteran who has attended multiple Tuscaloosa demonstrations in protest of Trump, said he keeps attending because he believes new issues keep arising.

“Every day he’s doing something else to piss me off,” he said regarding Trump. “I’m 60 years old, but I’m here because I’m mad.”

Danny Whitehead, priest of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, said that he tries to follow the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. every time he attends protests. “The main thing is love and peace, just trying to make a difference,” he said. “Better than sitting at home and just fretting about what’s happening instead of getting out there.”

In February, the National Institutes of Health moved to cap funding for “indirect costs,” including building maintenance and utilities, at 15%, down from the previous 30%, though a federal judge blocked the plan after it was announced. Funding cuts like those at the NIH have caused young scientists to lose out on fellowship and training programs that depend on federal grant money.

“A fellowship I was applying for at the NIH was actually canceled because of a presidential order,” said Aidan Meyers, a senior majoring in biology. “But also, I think today is really about showing how many people are against what’s going on in our government today.”

Hayden Walls, a senior majoring in management information systems, said he believes people have become complacent in politics.

“I think we have seen stuff like this in the past, and if we don’t do anything about it now, history is bound to repeat itself,” he said. “And I think that’s a very scary concept.”

Jacob Summers, owner of Bars and Stripes Fitness, attended the demonstration dressed as Captain America. He said his reasoning was because the character represents his own beliefs.

“I believe that the message should be that we should be standing together,” he said. “And if Captain America and the flag don’t stand for that, then it’s time it does.”

Organizers said millions attended hundreds of “No Kings” protests Saturday throughout the country. While most remained peaceful, a man drove through a crowd of protesters in Virginia, though police said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

“How can we be a nation built on these things, and then we do the opposite of these things,” Rotenberry said.