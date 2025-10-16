Ty Simspon remains focused on team success despite Heisman talks

CW / Carter Copeland Alabama quarterback TY Simpson (#15) warms up before playing Vanderbilt on Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL.

“I’ve got to protect the ball. Throwing interceptions, that’s ridiculous.”

Those were Ty Simpson’s words after putting up 340 yards on 23-for-31 passing and two touchdowns in a 30-14 win over Vanderbilt, then ranked No. 16 in the country.

Those remarks reflect a humility Simpson has used to keep himself dedicated to the team’s success and unmoved by the highlights of his own personal performances.

Deafness to outside noise and constant focus on the next game have been the themes of Simpson’s mindset this year, and stacking up five consecutive multi-touchdown performances hasn’t changed that.

Simpson was tied for first in BetMGM’s most recent Heisman odds, a reflection of his 18 total touchdowns, 1,678 passing yards, and 172 passer rating on the year.

But Simpson’s messaging since right after the Florida State loss has reflected a consistent focus only on the next game ahead, unwilling to let outside noise affect his preparation whether that noise be praise or criticism.

“I promise you one thing, that I’m going to work hard and make sure that we’re going to get this fixed,” he told reporters after the loss in Tallahassee

He hasn’t failed to live up to that promise thus far, currently leading the SEC in passing touchdowns and passer rating and having led the offense to the third most passing yards per game in the conference.

“I’m just really trying to win,” Simpson said when asked about his name coming up in Heisman talks. “All of that is external to me and I just want to go 1-0 and win.”

Simpson’s indifference to outside noise has proved vital for a team that had a trend of responding poorly to adversity the year before, especially on the road.

Coming off a win at Missouri, Alabama has now won consecutive games in which they started 0-7 after giving up a touchdown on their first defensive possession. The resilience to stay focused on the task at hand while trailing has largely come from Simpson’s leadership and ability to rally the team.

“He does a good job of regrouping himself,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the win over Missouri. “Our guys regroup around him and they feed off of his confidence.”