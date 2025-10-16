Alabama looks to mirror its 2023 revenge on Tennessee

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer prepares to play Tennessee in Knoxville, TN on Oct 19, 2024.

During the Saban era, Tennessee was an afterthought for the Crimson Tide and many of its fans, as it defeated the Volunteers 15 seasons in a row.

However, in 2022, everything changed.

Tennessee took down Alabama 52-49 in a game that changed the course of not only the Crimson Tide’s season, but also the storied “Third Saturday in October” rivalry.

Tennessee is now looked at as one of the most important games on the schedule. Since 2022, the Volunteers are 2-1 against Alabama and have contributed to the Crimson Tide missing the College Football Playoff twice.

In 2023, Alabama had a fire under them. Missing the playoffs the year prior motivated the team to do everything it could to avoid repeating that result. The Crimson Tide defeated the Volunteers 34-20 and later earned a playoff spot.

“I’m really proud of our players for the way they competed in the game and came back, and the way they took care of business in the second half,” former head coach Nick Saban said. “We have a bye week coming up, probably need to get a little rest for some of our guys. We have more business to take care of in the future, but for right now, everybody should enjoy this.”

In 2024, Alabama was two weeks removed from a soul-crushing loss to Vanderbilt. The season was an emotional rollercoaster, and Alabama needed a key victory to boost its confidence and playoff hopes.

However, the Crimson Tide marched into Neyland Stadium and lost to the Volunteers, 24-17, for the second time in three seasons. Following the loss, the team’s season fell apart.

The 2024 season saw the team’s worst record since Saban’s first year as head coach, when it lost six games.

This season, the Crimson Tide finds itself in a similar situation. The team has one loss and missed the playoffs last season. However, this year, the team is 3-0 against SEC-ranked teams. This year’s team has been dominant in conference play and looks to extend its five-game win streak and 15-game home win streak on Saturday.

Alabama will host Tennessee on Saturday following its loss in 2024. The Crimson Tide winning Saturday’s game could lead to a playoff spot just like it did in 2023. The team cannot take this game lightly, as a loss would significantly hinder its playoff chances.

The Crimson Tide now sits at 3-0 in the SEC and is in a prime position for a spot in the SEC Championship game. The team is also 5-1 overall, with five straight wins following a loss in the season opener.

An SEC loss for Alabama, combined with its non-conference loss to Florida State, would hurt its playoff chances. The Crimson Tide would go from a guaranteed playoff spot to needing to win the rest of its games just for a chance at the playoffs. Last season, two losses as an SEC team still meant a playoff spot was possible but didn’t guarantee it.

A second consecutive season with a loss against Tennessee would not be good for Alabama’s confidence or its place in the playoff committee’s eyes. If the Crimson Tide can’t beat its SEC rival, it may have a hard time in the playoffs, should the team still make it, especially if the two teams meet again.

Tennessee already has an SEC loss this season to Georgia in overtime and will be looking to avoid a second conference loss. The team could play its best football to avoid a second loss and cling to its playoff hopes. If it loses, its playoff hopes sink tremendously, so Alabama will need to be ready for a tough battle from a desperate Volunteers team.

“We’ve got a great opponent with Tennessee coming in here this weekend,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “I understand the rivalry and it’s a lot of fun for our fans and goes back generations. We understand how big of a deal this game is to them, and how big of a deal this game is to us right now in the season. That’s really what we’re focused on.”

DeBoer and the Crimson Tide are not underestimating the significance of Saturday’s matchup and view Tennessee as a real threat.

The team will look to continue its win streak and bolster its playoff resume with a victory over the Volunteers on Saturday. This will be the fourth key matchup in Alabama’s SEC play, and its schedule only gets harder from here.

A win over Georgia does not guarantee Alabama will defeat Tennessee. Last season, Alabama defeated Georgia at home but lost to Tennessee on the road. The Crimson Tide has a 15-game home winning streak and looks to extend it Saturday.

“Just looking forward to a great game,” DeBoer said. “We need our fans loud, extremely loud. We need an environment that’s the best in the country here this weekend. Again, we’re playing for a lot each week, and we appreciate the support we get. Our players feel the energy and feed off of it.”

The coach and the team seem ready for a tough matchup and know that winning this game is important for the team’s playoff hopes. The Crimson Tide needs to come away with a victory, as a second loss jeopardizes its season. For Tennessee, it’s the same; another SEC loss for the Volunteers could mean missing the playoffs entirely.