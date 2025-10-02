Alabama has a chance at revenge against Vanderbilt on Saturday

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt on Oct. 5, 2024.

Alabama lost to unranked Vanderbilt 40-35 on the road last season, a week after a 41-34 victory against No. 2 Georgia at home, but this year is different. This year’s team can’t be caught off guard, and also has the luxury of home field advantage rather than on the road.

The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1 after its victory against Georgia, but had a deep fall off after the Vanderbilt loss. It finds itself in a similar situation this season, though the venues are reversed.

This season, Alabama defeated No. 5 Georgia 24-21 on the road Saturday and jumped from No. 17 to No. 10. This time, it follows this win with a home game against No.16 Vanderbilt. This is the first matchup where both teams are ranked since 1937.

Alabama has shown in the past that it defends the home field well. Its last home loss was against No. 11 Texas, 34-24 in 2023, which was a member of the Big 12 at the time. Its last home loss against an SEC opponent was a 46-41 loss to No. 1 LSU in 2019.

The team has the chance at revenge against Vanderbilt at home, and will look to extend its home game winning streak to 15. It also looks to avenge its first loss to Vanderbilt in over 40 years.

Vanderbilt is currently 5-0, with a 1-0 record in conference play after a blowout victory against South Carolina. It is ranked No. 3 in the current SEC standings, which is three spots higher than Alabama. Vanderbilt is also ranked No. 16, so this is not a “free win” at all.

“I haven’t watched Vanderbilt yet [in person], but I have watched them on TV,” former head coach Nick Saban said. “I think these guys are a really good football team … a little better team in my opinion just watching them I’m talking about all the way around, defensively and all that, than even what they had a year ago.”

When Saban comments about a team or college football in general, the college football world, especially Alabama, takes notice. This Vanderbilt team is not to be taken lightly; this matchup sets the tone for the rest of the Crimson Tide’s season.

Given the team’s home revenge history, though, it should have no problem completing another revenge game this season. However, Alabama needs to be careful and not underestimate this Vanderbilt team, which is the best it’s been in years.

Alabama will have to figure out how to stop dual-threat Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who carved up the Crimson Tide defense with 252 passing yards, 56 rushing yards and two total touchdowns last season. This season, Pavia has led Vanderbilt to a 5-0 start, averaging 300 total yards and 3 total touchdowns a game.

“Diego Pavia is an exceptional football player,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “I think he has gone from being a really good playmaker to an elite quarterback, and I think until you turn on the tape, you don’t realize how much improvement you have seen from him from last year to this year.”

If Alabama wants to get revenge on Vanderbilt after its hearts were broken in Nashville last season, containing Pavia is the first place to start.