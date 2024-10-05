No. 1 Alabama falls 40-35 to unranked Vanderbilt

CW / Riley Brown Quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) runs for a touchdown.

No. 1 Alabama lost to unranked Vanderbilt in FirstBank Stadium in a 40-35 game in which Vanderbilt scored the most points it has ever scored against an Alabama team. The win is also the school’s first against a team ranked in the top 5 of the AP poll.



“I’m obviously extremely disappointed, frustrated, whatever you name,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “And that’s what everyone in the locker room feels right now.”

Alabama fell behind quickly and couldn’t recover, spending less than 18 minutes in possession.

Vanderbilt first scored with a 7-yard touchdown with 8 minutes left in the first quarter. It then widened the gap with a 24-yard pick-6 by linebacker Randon Fontenette off an interception by quarterback Jalen Milroe meant for wide receiver Ryan Williams. Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor missed the extra point, leaving the game at 13-0.

“I need to have better eye discipline and read the coverage better and that’s on me,” Milroe said. “I take all ownership of that because I shouldn’t have put Ryan in that situation.”

Running back Jam Miller brought in the Crimson Tide’s first score of the evening with three minutes left in the first quarter, which brought the score to 13-7.

After stalling for six plays inside the Alabama 5-yard line at the beginning of the second quarter, Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander put in a 1-yard touchdown.

The Crimson Tide offense punted, and Vanderbilt went on another scoring drive, with Taylor making a 51-yard field goal to bring the score to 23-7.

Following that field goal, Alabama scored a touchdown of its own on a 3-yard touchdown by Jam Miller with 1:25 in the second quarter, bringing the score to 23-14, where it would remain until halftime.

After the half, Alabama seemed to be back on the right track, with Milroe rushing for a 14-yard touchdown and the defense then forcing a Vanderbilt punt.

The Crimson Tide offense wasn’t able to capitalize, however, and on the next drive Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia hit receiver Junior Sherrill for a 36-yard touchdown. Milroe matched it on the next possession, connecting with Williams for a 58-yard score and bringing it to 30-28 in the Commodore’s favor

Alabama then forced another field goal, and Taylor made the 33-yard kick to bring the score to 33-28.

Following this score, Alabama made its fatal mistake. Milroe fumbled the ball on a strip sack by defensive end Miles Capers, and it was recovered by defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara. This paved the way for another Vanderbilt touchdown, as Pavia completed a pass to Kamrean Johnson for a 6-yard score.

The Crimson Tide hurried down the field, with Milroe hitting receiver Germie Bernard on a 47-yard pass and helping lead the offense inside the 10. On a crucial 4th down, Williams scored a 2-yard touchdown off a reverse.

However, the defense was unable to come up with a stop, giving up three first downs that ended the game in favor of the Commodores.

Alabama’s defense struggled throughout the game. It had no sacks and no interceptions, compared to Vanderbilt’s two sacks and one interception.

“I’m hurt,” linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “We put a lot into this everyday, day in and day out, and to come up short is always disappointing. We’ve just got to learn from it and get better.”

Alabama will return to Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium to take on South Carolina Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. on ABC.