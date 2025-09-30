Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

UA Arboretum shooting suspect identified, charged with attempted murder

John Weinstein, News Editor
September 30, 2025
CW File
A suspect has been identified and arrested in the shooting that occurred Monday at the UA Arboretum.

The suspect involved in the shooting at the University of Alabama Arboretum on Monday has been identified as 41-year-old Jone Vshal Bates. She is being charged with attempted murder.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the University of Alabama Police Department were dispatched at approximately 1:00 p.m. to 4801 Arboretum Way before the Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation, Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an email Tuesday morning. Officers found one male shot who was then transported to the DCH Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

VCU determined that the victim was shot by a woman during a domestic argument before the woman fled the scene. Bates was identified as the suspect and was located late Monday. Neither Bates nor the victim was affiliated with the University.

Kennedy said the victim is currently being treated but that it was unknown whether he would recover.

Bates is currently being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond. If the victim does not survive, Bates will be charged with murder, Kennedy said. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
A shooting occurred at the UA Arboretum Monday afternoon.
Shooting at UA Arboretum leaves one injured
The Alabama NAACP 73rd Annual State Convention was held at the Hotel Capstone beginning Thursday.
Alabama NAACP hosts convention on campus
SGA met on Thursday and discussed a bill to improve classroom quality for STEM students.
SGA senate introduces classroom survey act for STEM students
The Capstone Wellness Explorer Kickoff was held on September 25, 2025.
Capstone Wellness Explorer Kickoff event encompasses various aspects of wellness
Flowers were placed under the American flag on the Quad in honor of Charlie Kirk.
UA YAF to host Nick Freitas lecture on political violence
UA Safety employees demonstrate fall protection at a newly renovated Engineering building on Sept. 26.
College of Engineering unveils new education and training facility
More in Top News
A fire broke out Friday morning at an electrical substation along Campus Drive East.
UA campus experiences power outage following substation fire
Members of UCWSE rally under Denny Chimes before marching to the Rose Administration Building.
Campus union demands pay increase in petition to President Mohler
Alabama students gather under Denny Chimes for a prayer vigil for Trey Reed.
Vigil held in honor of Trey Reed at Denny Chimes
Signs were attached to Denny Chimes following Charlie Kirk's assassination, one in support of Kirk, some bearing controversial quotes from the conservative activist, and others citing numbers of children killed in Gaza. The University removed all signage on Tuesday.
Controversial Charlie Kirk quotes placed on Denny Chimes, UA removes all signage
Students watch the 2024 Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, AL.
SGA student affairs VP violated block seating provision in Code of Laws, judiciary says
A Roundtable was had in Northport, AL to discuss suicide awareness.
Hunter Whitley Butterfly Initiative hosts suicide awareness roundtable