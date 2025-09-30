UA Arboretum shooting suspect identified, charged with attempted murder

CW File A suspect has been identified and arrested in the shooting that occurred Monday at the UA Arboretum.

The suspect involved in the shooting at the University of Alabama Arboretum on Monday has been identified as 41-year-old Jone Vshal Bates. She is being charged with attempted murder.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the University of Alabama Police Department were dispatched at approximately 1:00 p.m. to 4801 Arboretum Way before the Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation, Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an email Tuesday morning. Officers found one male shot who was then transported to the DCH Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

VCU determined that the victim was shot by a woman during a domestic argument before the woman fled the scene. Bates was identified as the suspect and was located late Monday. Neither Bates nor the victim was affiliated with the University.

Kennedy said the victim is currently being treated but that it was unknown whether he would recover.

Bates is currently being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond. If the victim does not survive, Bates will be charged with murder, Kennedy said.