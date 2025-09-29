Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Shooting at UA Arboretum leaves one injured

John Weinstein, News Editor
September 29, 2025
CW / Riley Reiske
A shooting occurred at the UA Arboretum Monday afternoon.

A shooting occurred at UA Arboretum Monday afternoon, leaving one male victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Tuscaloosa Police Department, University of Alabama Police Department and the VCU arrived on scene following the shooting.

Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD responded to a report of a shooting at 1:08 p.m. before VCU arrived to take over the investigation. Taylor said the victim was transferred to DCH Regional Medical Center.

Alex House, associate director of communications for the University, said the incident didn’t involve anyone from the University and that there was no threat to the campus community. House added that the shooting occurred on the grounds surrounding the arboretum, which is located about six miles from the main campus.

According to Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the victim sustained “life threatening injuries.” Kennedy added that there is “nothing further at this time” regarding the ongoing investigation at the original time of publication.

This is an ongoing investigation. No suspect or motive has been publicly identified.

Jacob Ritondo and Kyra Madore contributed to the reporting of this story.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
The Alabama NAACP 73rd Annual State Convention was held at the Hotel Capstone beginning Thursday.
Alabama NAACP hosts convention on campus
SGA met on Thursday and discussed a bill to improve classroom quality for STEM students.
SGA senate introduces classroom survey act for STEM students
The Capstone Wellness Explorer Kickoff was held on September 25, 2025.
Capstone Wellness Explorer Kickoff event encompasses various aspects of wellness
Flowers were placed under the American flag on the Quad in honor of Charlie Kirk.
UA YAF to host Nick Freitas lecture on political violence
UA Safety employees demonstrate fall protection at a newly renovated Engineering building on Sept. 26.
College of Engineering unveils new education and training facility
A fire broke out Friday morning at an electrical substation along Campus Drive East.
UA campus experiences power outage following substation fire
More in Top News
Members of UCWSE rally under Denny Chimes before marching to the Rose Administration Building.
Campus union demands pay increase in petition to President Mohler
Alabama students gather under Denny Chimes for a prayer vigil for Trey Reed.
Vigil held in honor of Trey Reed at Denny Chimes
Signs were attached to Denny Chimes following Charlie Kirk's assassination, one in support of Kirk, some bearing controversial quotes from the conservative activist, and others citing numbers of children killed in Gaza. The University removed all signage on Tuesday.
Controversial Charlie Kirk quotes placed on Denny Chimes, UA removes all signage
Students watch the 2024 Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, AL.
SGA student affairs VP violated block seating provision in Code of Laws, judiciary says
A Roundtable was had in Northport, AL to discuss suicide awareness.
Hunter Whitley Butterfly Initiative hosts suicide awareness roundtable
Trustees approve AI master’s degree, new premium seating in Bryant-Denny
Trustees approve AI master’s degree, new premium seating in Bryant-Denny