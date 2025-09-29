Shooting at UA Arboretum leaves one injured

CW / Riley Reiske A shooting occurred at the UA Arboretum Monday afternoon.

A shooting occurred at UA Arboretum Monday afternoon, leaving one male victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Tuscaloosa Police Department, University of Alabama Police Department and the VCU arrived on scene following the shooting.

Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD responded to a report of a shooting at 1:08 p.m. before VCU arrived to take over the investigation. Taylor said the victim was transferred to DCH Regional Medical Center.

Alex House, associate director of communications for the University, said the incident didn’t involve anyone from the University and that there was no threat to the campus community. House added that the shooting occurred on the grounds surrounding the arboretum, which is located about six miles from the main campus.

According to Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the victim sustained “life threatening injuries.” Kennedy added that there is “nothing further at this time” regarding the ongoing investigation at the original time of publication.

This is an ongoing investigation. No suspect or motive has been publicly identified.

Jacob Ritondo and Kyra Madore contributed to the reporting of this story.