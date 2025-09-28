UA YAF to host Nick Freitas lecture on political violence

CW / Riley Reiske Flowers were placed under the American flag on the Quad in honor of Charlie Kirk.

The UA chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative student organization, will host a lecture on political violence followed by an open Q&A with Nick Freitas on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Yellowhammer Room at Gorgas Library.

Freitas, a green beret combat veteran, conservative commentator and member of the Virginia House of Delegates, will deliver the lecture, “Blood on the Left’s Hands.”

Trenton Buffenbarger, UA YAF president, said the meeting’s initial topic was supposed to be on immigration, but the organization shifted to political violence after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist, who was killed in a shooting at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

After Kirk’s death Freitas posted to X, “It’s not a civil dispute among fellow countrymen. It’s a war between diametrically opposed worldviews which cannot peacefully coexist with one another. One side will win, and one side will lose.”

He said that he wanted to “defeat the godless ideology that kills babies in the womb, sterilizes confused children, turns our cities into cesspools of degeneracy and lawlessness…and that murdered Charlie Kirk.”

Buffenbarger said UA YAF’s flyers have been torn down, calling it a “normal thing” for them. “We are used to it by now,” he said.

“We’ve always fought the fight of free speech on campus, not tearing down flyers, not erasing chalk,” Buffenbarger said. “We always advocate for people to never do it, on both sides.”

Buffenbarger said he expects a turnout of over 100 people and that “UAPD has been strict on heightened security,” causing UA YAF to change the event’s location. “The original venue was the Great Hall in the Student Center, which they said they couldn’t secure even if we were willing to make concessions on space and accessibility.”

“It’s an open Q&A for all community members and anyone is welcome to ask questions,” he said.