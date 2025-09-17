Controversial Charlie Kirk quotes placed on Denny Chimes, UA removes all signage

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Signs were attached to Denny Chimes following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, one in support of Kirk, some bearing controversial quotes from the conservative activist, and others citing numbers of children killed in Gaza. The University removed all signage on Tuesday.

The University removed signage in favor of and criticizing the conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

A “Pray for the Kirks” sign, along with a Christian flag and a Bible was placed near Denny Chimes after the vigil that occurred Wednesday. After those were put up, posters with controversial quotes of Kirk’s and a tapestry citing statistics on children killed and Gaza were hung next to the original signs.

At the time of publication, it is unclear who hung any of the signs to Denny Chimes.

Three posters quoting Kirk read:

“ Prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people. That’s a fact!”

“You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot.”

“ When Blacks in America did not have the same rights that they had today, they were less murderous.”

The third quote was not Kirk’s exact wording. His exact statement verbatim was “They were actually better in the 1940s. It was bad. It was evil. But what happened? Something changed. They committed less crimes.”

Another sign read:

“Pray for the families of Gaza. 17,954 children killed, 39,000+ orphaned with our tax dollars. Isaiah 10:1-2. Proverbs 6:16-17. Psalm 82:3-4. Exodus 23:7.”

The “Pray for the Kirks” sign, along with a U.S. flag and a Christian flag, remained until the opposing signs were all removed at once by the UA Facilities and Grounds department on Wednesday. The flowers, small U.S. flags and Bible all remained.

Alex House, associate director of communications for the University, said that all of the signs were “removed promptly and in accordance with UA policy as soon as the University learned of them.”

“I felt like they were trying to make his narrative sound horrific or sound bad, that he was attacking the Black culture,” said Nikoles LaFrance, a senior majoring in graphic design, adding he believes the quotes were taken out of context.

LaFrance said he thought the sign regarding Gazans wasn’t necessary, because the vigil was for Kirk.

Mila Shukitt, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, said she believed neither the vigil nor the oppositional signage was likely to change any minds about gun violence.

“I feel like there’s a lot of gun violence in the world, and this, obviously, was a very crazy thing that happened,” she said in reference to Kirk’s death. “But I also think that there’s a lot of people that die every day from gun violence.”

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 10,638 deaths related to gun violence this year as of Sept. 17. That number includes homicides, unintentional deaths and acts of defense.

Latea Moore, a freshman majoring in nursing, said she believed the additional signage was placed as “a dig to kind of invalidate” Kirk’s death.

“I believe everyone can express their opinions, but there’s a healthy way to do it, and there’s an unhealthy way to do it,” she said, adding that she wants people to look for the context behind the quotes before forming opinions or making assumptions. “Don’t just spread a narrative because someone says it or you see it on Tiktok. Make sure that you go find information for yourself and make your own opinion.”

Kiely Wroblewski, a freshman majoring in chemistry, said she believes that while people can have their own opinions, the signage criticizing Kirk was harmful because of his assassination.

“Trying to cause more harm than just coming together is kind of not great in my eyes,” she said. “But the flowers and just all the support that’s laying here … I just think it’s great to see people come together right now, because I feel the world has been a mess recently.”

Her roommate, Roxana Sadeghi, a freshman majoring in political science, said that while the two don’t agree on everything politically, they are able to have civil discussions the way she said Kirk encouraged.

“I think that silencing that voice is just insane. I think celebrating his death is insane,” Sadeghi said. “But I also think that as much as we obviously care so much about the fact that he was murdered and assassinated, we also need to put some of that attention onto the school shootings that happen, or just any other violence, because all violence is bad.”

Sammy Bignault, a junior majoring in political science said that Kirk’s previous rhetoric was fair to point out while mourning his death.

“People that are holding this vigil are saying ‘there should be no violence, there should be no hate,’” Bignault said. “But then these violent acts are also occurring in presumably the consequence of this assassination.”

The day after Kirk’s death, multiple historically Black colleges and universities received threats on their campuses.

“Charlie Kirk allowed us to have a platform, Gen Z and college students, to be able to talk about what we believe and stuff so and I feel like that’s something we’ve taken advantage of,” said Arron Minton, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering. “And people who didn’t like that, you know, we can see what happens.”