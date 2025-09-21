Simpson’s recent performances spark Heisman discussion

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama quarterback (#15) Ty Simpson prepares to play Wisconsin on Sept.13, 2025.

Starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide Ty Simpson has put on an impressive performance over his past two games.

After Alabama’s week one loss to Florida State, FanDuel set Simpson’s odds of winning the Heisman trophy at +5000; however, after dominating in Weeks 2 and 3, the quarterback is looking at odds of +2200 instead.

During Week 2 of the college football season, Alabama faced Louisiana-Monroe, a game which ended in a 73-0 shutout by the Crimson Tide.

This massive win was largely due to the performance by Simspon, who completed a perfect 100% of his attempted passes, including three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also set a new Alabama record by throwing 17 consecutive completions in a single game, a record previously held by former Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young.

“That’s what you really needed to see out of Ty,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “I’m proud of how he went to work.”

Last week, the Crimson Tide defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, and Simpson held yet another impressive showing, completing 82.8% of his passes, including four touchdowns, and, yet again, no interceptions.

These two performances alone show Simpson as a capable and talented athlete, and compared with the other quarterbacks in the Heisman running, Simpson is a clear contender.

Miami’s Carson Beck, Oklahoma’s John Mateer and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton are some of the quarterbacks leading the Heisman discussion this season.

Beck boasts a completion percentage of 73.2% for the season so far compared to Simpson’s 71.9%. However, Beck has thrown for only seven touchdowns over four games and two interceptions, while Simpsons has nine touchdowns and no interceptions over three.

Mateer currently leads the SEC in passing yards with 1,215. While this is impressive, the quarterback also has thrown for only six touchdowns over four games as well as three interceptions. Simpson has not only thrown for more touchdowns in less games, and has had fewer interceptions, but he also leads the SEC in passer rating.

Simpson will lead Alabama against Mateer and the Sooners for its homecoming matchup on Nov. 15, giving the two the chance to show off their Heisman ability against one another.

Stockton has proven to be a contender even under pressure after the Bulldogs’ overtime win against Tennessee last weekend. So far in the season, Stockton has thrown for 721 yards, completing 70.8% of his passes, including four touchdowns and no interceptions. However, Simpson continues to outperform, throwing for over 140 yards more, five more touchdowns and a higher percentage of completed passes.

Simpson and Stockton will get the chance to face off in a head-to-head matchup this Saturday.

Alabama will travel to Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday to take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be streamed on ABC.