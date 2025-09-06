No. 21 Alabama obliterates Louisiana Monroe for first win of the season

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard celebrates after scoring a touchdown in a 73-0 win versus Louisiana Monroe on August 6, 2025 at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama rebounded just about as well as it could’ve hoped against Louisiana Monroe, thumping the Warhawks 73-0 in the team’s home opener. This comes after a dumbfounding loss to Florida State on the road last Saturday.

“That week of practice was a good week and it showed and carried over,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “We got off to a fast start, a faster start than we did last week and that’s what we needed to have.”

The feat was notably accomplished without the contributions of some key starters, with running back Jam Miller, wide receiver Ryan Williams and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III all sidelined due to injury.

Alabama began the splattering with haste, taking a 7-0 lead on the game’s opening drive and swiftly driving 80 yards down the field in 2:54. The score came off a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Simpson to wide receiver Germie Bernard, who picked up where he left off in his 146 yard performance last week in Tallahassee.

The Warhawks failed to answer and gained just a single yard on their opening possession, gifting the Crimson Tide possession well within ULM territory. Just four plays later, Bernard found the end zone once again. This time, it was trickery in the backfield that led to Bernard receiving the ball behind the line of scrimmage and subsequently hightailing it to the end zone, giving Alabama a 14-0 lead with 8:10 left in the first quarter.

The Crimson Tide defense forced another punt deep in Louisiana Monroe territory, leading to a 36-yard return from receiver Cole Adams, setting his team up at the 23. Just five plays later, running back Richard Young found the end zone with ease on a 3-yard run to expand the lead to 21-0 late in the first.

The second quarter contained much of the same as Simpson found the end zone himself less than two minutes in to inflate the lead to 28-0. This was followed up by a third down interception by Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson, giving the team possession at the ULM 39.

Backup quarterback Austin Mack then trotted onto the field for a 2:18 drive to casually lead Alabama to the end zone via a touchdown pass to true-freshman tight end Kaleb Edwards.

Then, to close out the scoring in the half, despite a pair of touchdowns being erased due to penalties, Simpson returned and led the Crimson Tide on a 58-yard scoring drive, which ended with a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Horton. This made the score 42-0 at the half.

Simpson made history in the first half, completing 17/17 passes, the most to start a game in school history, for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing score to the elite first-half statline.

“That’s what you really needed to see out of Ty,” DeBoer said. “I’m proud of how he went to work.”

While the offense lit up the scoreboard in the first half, the defensive unit was equally as dominant, allowing just 43 yards of offense, securing an interception and not allowing the Warhawks to enter Alabama’s side of the field.

The third quarter had less excitement. While the defense didn’t budge, the Crimson Tide offense scored just 10 points compared to the 21 that it scored in each of the previous frames respectively. The touchdown was a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mack to tight end Josh Cuevas to make the score 52-0 in the waning seconds of the quarter.

Crowd engagement picked back up for Alabama’s opening drive of the fourth quarter when true freshman quarterback and former five star recruit Keelon Russell took his first in-game snaps of his collegiate career. The drive ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Adams to make the score 59-0 with 12:46 left in the game.

Russell notched his second touchdown pass of the evening six minutes later when he found receiver MJ Chirgwin for the score. The team capped off the evening with a 56-yard touchdown run by true freshman running back AK Dear to seal the 73-0 beatdown.

“It was a great bounce back after last week,” Simpson said. “We practiced pissed off, came out with the right mentality and just played Alabama football.”

DeBoer mentioned that he was pleased with his team’s ability to play at 100% throughout the game without taking the foot off the pedal.

“The guys did a good job playing from snap to whistle and doing it over and over again for 60 minutes,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “I liked that it felt like they didn’t really look at the scoreboard ever and just focused on being their best.”

Players put an emphasis on not getting caught up in the result and continuing momentum into the rest of the season.

“We just gotta stay consistent,” defensive lineman LT Overton said. “We gotta build on what we did today. Not just the things we did perfect, even on little mess ups we had, we’re trying to be consistent with every little thing.”

Alabama will look to notch consecutive victories when it takes on Wisconsin next Saturday for a matinee matchup at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and can be streamed on ABC.