Checking in on former Alabama offensive stars ahead of NFL kickoff

Courtesy of Ben Lienbenberg/ NFL Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe now plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

Earning the title “NFLU” over the last fifteen years, Alabama has more active NFL players than any other college with 72.

Before the games start back this week, here’s a look at the former Alabama offensive firepower in the league.

Quarterbacks

There are five former Crimson Tide quarterbacks in the NFL, with three set to start Week 1.

Jalen Hurts is set to start for the Philadelphia Eagles after leading the franchise to its second Super Bowl this past season. Capping off the game with a Super Bowl MVP, Hurts became the first Eagles signal-caller to make multiple Super Bowl appearances.

Bryce Young, Alabama’s only Heisman winning quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick, looks to build on the success he had late last season in Carolina. Young was the only quarterback in the league with 10-plus touchdowns and no interceptions over the final three games, leading the Panthers to a 2-1 record in that span.

“I feel comfortable,” Young said. “I have all the confidence in the world in this group. I’m excited for where we’re going. I’m excited where we’re headed. I’m excited for us to continue to go.”

The final former Crimson Tide quarterback set to start Week 1 is Tua Tagovailoa. Staying healthy will be the focus for Tagovailoa, who has failed to play more than 13 games per season in four of his five seasons since being drafted in 2020. In his one healthy season in 2023, he led the league in passing yards with 4,624.

Both Mac Jones of the 49ers and rookie Jalen Milroe of the Seahawks will be backups to start the season.

Running backs

Heisman trophy winner Derrick Henry looks to continue his dominance in the NFL. Henry has finished top five in rushing yards the last three seasons, including the second most in a single season in his career last year with Baltimore.

Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the more exciting players to watch. With the injury to teammate David Montgomery, Gibbs, nicknamed Sonic, should put up numbers in an explosive Lions offense. Despite splitting carries last season, Gibbs still led the league in total touchdowns with 20.

Josh Jacobs finished sixth in the NFL in rushing during his first season in Green Bay. Jacobs brings veteran leadership to a young Packers team that could contend for a Super Bowl.

Najee Harris (Chargers), Jase McClellan (Buccaneers) and Brian Robinson (49ers) all expect to make impacts on new squads.

Pass catchers

Two of Alabama’s wideouts from its loaded 2017 recruiting class are once again set to shine in the NFL. Jerry Jeudy had a breakout season last year in Cleveland, finishing sixth in the NFL in receiving. His former Alabama teammate and Heisman trophy winner, DeVonta Smith, is coming fresh off a Super Bowl with the Eagles where he finished the big game with a team-leading 69 yards.

John Metchie will now accompany Smith in a loaded Eagles receiver room after being traded during the offseason from Houston.

Veteran Calvin Ridley returns to Tennessee this season with optimism. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since his return from suspension, Ridley will be paired with the rookie No. 1 overall draft pick, quarterback Cam Ward.

“That boy right there is different,” Ward said of Ridley. “I ain’t never thrown to no receiver that moves and cuts like him. He’s one of the top-five receivers in the NFL.”

Jaylen Waddle looks to bounce back after his first season without 1,000 receiving yards. With Tagovailoa back healthy, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Waddle back in the top 10 of receiving.

Jameson Williams had a breakout season last year for the Detroit Lions. He notched just over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in just 15 games. In Detroit’s playoff loss to Washington, Williams had an explosive 61-yard rushing touchdown that finished as the longest score of the game.

The Raiders’ Amari Cooper and the Bengals’ Jermaine Burton also look to have much bigger roles on their respective teams.

Rookies Robbie Ouzts (Seahawks) and CJ Dippre (Patriots) join Irv Smith Jr. (Texans) as the only former Crimson Tide tight ends in the NFL.

Offensive Line

There are 10 former Alabama offensive lineman in the NFL this season. The newest addition is Cowboys first round pick and 2024 team captain Tyler Booker.

“This guy is a fantastic young man,” Saban said. “I mean, smart, and you talk about a good leader. Very physical, very tough.”

Jonah Williams (Cardinals), Cam Robinson (Texans), Bradley Bozeman (Chargers), Ryan Kelly (Vikings), Evan Neal (Giants), Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen (Eagles), JC Latham (Titans), and Darrian Dalcourt (Commanders) are also rostered ahead of Week 1.