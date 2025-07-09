Turning the page: How Year 3 could be Bryce Young’s most important chapter of his career

CW File Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and quarterback Bryce Young (#9) celebrate after winning the 2021.

Former Alabama and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young is entering a critical third NFL season. After being selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Young’s career thus far has been a roller coaster.

His rookie season in 2023 was nothing short of disappointing. Young threw for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He finished the year with a 59.8% completion percentage and a quarterback rating of 34.1.

Young had one of the worst offensive lines in the league in front of him and no playmakers to throw to, causing him to predictably struggle throughout the season.

Carolina stumbled to a 2-15 record, tying the franchise’s previous record for losses. The team’s poor performance prompted head coach Frank Reich’s firing before the season even ended.

Under new head coach Dave Canales, the hope was that Young would improve during his sophomore season in 2024. However, after two dismal performances to start the season, he was benched for long-time NFL veteran Andy Dalton.

“It was not something that I was necessarily expecting,” Young said. “Obviously not something that was great to hear. But I respect coach Canales and the organization.”

Young sat the bench for five weeks, but never showed signs of being discouraged. He eventually got another shot at the starting role in Week 8 and did not relinquish it the rest of the season.

He showed flashes of his Heisman-winning form to end the season, making head-turning plays and improving stats as the weeks went by.

While the Panthers went 3-6 with Young to end the season, the signal-caller threw for 1,853 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

His final three games were the best of his young career. The stretch featured a pair of wins, 612 pass yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I think Bryce really showed his true colors last year and that was really impressive,” said Greg Olson, NFL analyst and former Panthers tight end.

Now, the hope is that Young can pick up where he left off in 2024 for the 2025 season.

Step 1 is for the team around him to improve. The Panthers drafted former Arizona wide-receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

This creates a formidable receiving room that also features veteran Adam Thielen and second-year spark plug Xavier Legette.

“The pace of our offensive evolution is growing at the pace of Bryce,” Canales said. “And he’s shown such great mastery of what we’re doing that he’s allowing us to really push the envelope and do more things.”

Year 3 will likely determine a lot for Young’s NFL career. A breakout year could result in a lucrative contract extension and solidify his place as the Panther’s long-term solution at quarterback. But if he regresses, Carolina may decide to weigh its options with him.

“There’s work to be done,” Young said. “Just knowing the work that’s necessary to put in, we are excited about that part too, just to grow and build. So it’s encouraging. I wouldn’t want to be in this with any other group, so we’re all excited for the year.”