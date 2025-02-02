SGA hosts spring T-shirt swap to ‘unite and connect’ transfer students

CW / Sydney Robertson Transfer students could exchange their old school’s shirt for a SGA shirt.

The SGA hosted its second annual T-shirt swap event in collaboration with Hi, Tide Day last Monday in an effort to bring transfer students together and introduce them to SGA members.

Following a T-shirt swap in the fall, the second iteration was held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside of the Student Center, where transfer students could exchange their old school’s shirt for a new SGA one.

“These events allow transfer students, who may not have any University of Alabama gear, to feel more at home on campus, by offering an easy way to exchange their old shirts,” said Alex Cheng, director of engagement for the SGA.

All of the donated T-shirts will be given to Goodwill Alabama, allowing transfer students to help their new community in a meaningful way.

“We want everyone to feel welcome on campus, and these events help us achieve that goal,” Cheng said. “It’s been rewarding to meet these transfer students, learn more about them, and donate the proceeds to Goodwill, encouraging employment in the local Tuscaloosa community.”

The event offered name tags, candy and hot cocoa packets to students in an effort to stir up conversations and promote networking to freshman and transfer students.

Attendees were also able to talk to select SGA members, giving students the chance to meet and interact with student leadership on campus.

“I think this event is meaningful to transfer students because it shows them that they are appreciated at the Capstone and that their student government is embracing them with open arms,” Cheng said.

The SGA will hold its OneUA Week events next week, an initiative to show that “Hate Doesn’t Roll Here” on campus. Some events include an interfaith roundtable and an international student panel which will help transfer students experience new groups and perspectives on their new campus.