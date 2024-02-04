SGA hosts One UA Week to promote inclusivity on campus

CW / Lennox Krauter The SGA office located in the Student Center.

The SGA will host its annual One UA Week starting Monday. The event’s theme, “Hate Doesn’t Roll Here,” promotes the University’s values of unity and respect while also encouraging students and faculty to engage in community-building experiences.

In addition to advocating for campuswide inclusivity, the week will also provide students with the chance to serve the surrounding Tuscaloosa community and earn points toward their individual DEI Passports.

The SGA will table outside of the Student Center from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students to learn more about One UA Week initiatives. Students will have the opportunity to sign a pledge, enter a giveaway and grab a bag of popcorn.

Additionally, there will be opportunities each weekday to take the Hallowed Grounds Tour, which showcases the history of slavery on campus.

Monday, Feb. 5

One UA Roundtable, 5 to 6 p.m. in Room 2408 of the Student Center

Engage in a roundtable discussion with some of the University’s most notable female leaders.

Wings of Grace volunteering, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Assemble bags of essential items for those in need.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

West Alabama Food Bank volunteering, 1 to 3 p.m.

Stock, organize and pack items for backpack meals and Senior Brown Box Programs.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Black History Month Pop-Up Shop, noon to 1 p.m. at the Intercultural Diversity Center

Gain insight about a dynamic culture and learn more about film, literature and art.

The Year of The Dragon Cultural Gala, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom

Celebrate East and Southeast Asian cultures while raising awareness about cultural diversity.

Therapy Riding of Tuscaloosa volunteering, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Clean and strip horse stalls, replace shavings and help maintain stable property.

Thursday, Feb. 8

SGA women’s basketball game tabling, 6 to 9 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum

Support women’s collegiate sports and pick up One UA memorabilia.

Humane Society of West Alabama volunteering, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Clean kennels and the yard and play with dogs.

UA Habitat for Humanity volunteering, various times

Help construct homes for those in need.

Friday, Feb 9

Multicultural Coffee Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Intercultural Diversity Center

Converse with others from around the world and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Schoolyard Roots volunteering, 2:45 to 5 p.m.

Help maintain gardening facilities and learn more about plant life.