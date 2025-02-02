SGA hosts annual State of the School address

SGA held its annual State of the School address in the Student Center Theater on Thursday, noting improvements to campus over the past year.

“Over the winter holiday and this past month, our student media offices have relocated to the Riverside community space, to begin building a new student well-being hub between the Student Rec Center and the Randall Welcome Center,” said Steven Hood, vice president of student life for the University.

President Stuart Bell emphasized the University’s dedication to student success. This was likely his final address, as he announced he will step out of the role at the end of the summer.

“As I look at our students, I am reminded that at the University of Alabama, our focus and pride have always been and will always be on our students,” he said. “Your energy, creativity, and determination to make a difference, both on our campus and worldwide, is remarkable.”

With new pickleball courts and more space for weightlifting, the University is getting many new and improved things.

Juliana Carl, a sophomore majoring in food and nutrition, said, “Being a regular student, we might not understand how much work our SGA does, but I think tonight, we got to learn about all the different ideas that they have to improve the University, and the things they have done in the past that we might not have noticed.”

Hood highlighted the University’s commitment to student success, not only throughout their time at the University but also in their future.

“With student life, we are committed to providing resources and services to help students succeed during their time here at UA, but also beyond,” Hood said. “I look forward to what will continue to take place during the rest of this semester and beyond because I know the best is ahead of us.”

SGA President Samad Gillani looked back on his time as president, emphasizing his commitment to student needs.

“When I set out on my campaign trial nearly one year ago today, I identified four key areas that I wanted to focus on as SGA president: academic excellence, student well-being, community collaboration and campus life,” he said.

He said after he took office last April, he worked toward connecting the three branches of SGA with the student body to achieve the administration’s goals: “One thing was evident throughout the process, our passion was truly to exceed our mission of students serving students.”

Gillani said one of his accomplishments with SGA was improving student access to academic resources. Working with the Office of Information and Technology, he helped give students easier access to their syllabi through the student tab on myBama.

“Additionally, we have made significant strides in initiatives that have enhanced our student well-being on campus that started this year,” Gillani said. The Capstone Wellness Explorer program took after the Alabama Model for Student Health and Wellbeing that focused on seven aspects of student wellness. Last fall, the CWE replaced the DEI Passport Program.

The ongoing lawsuit involving professors from the University regarding SB129, dissolvement of the UA Safe Zone nor the removal of the Black Student Union office were mentioned during the address by any speakers.

Gillani mentioned how excited he was for SGA to continue collaborating with the Division of Community Affairs and expanding student learning opportunities.

“This year has been defined by collaboration, innovation and a shared commitment to enhancing the student experience,” Gillani said. “However, our work is not yet done. In the remaining months, we will continue to build upon this momentum, striving to ensure that every single student at the Capstone feels supported, heard, and empowered.”



Over the past year the University reached a record-high enrollment of 40,846 students. With the student body continuing to grow, the University offers many academic opportunities that students can engage in to help their future.

“Students are choosing to come to The University of Alabama and call The University of Alabama their home,” Bell said. “I wish every student the very best for this semester, but also for everything you will achieve in your life. Good luck, work hard and Roll Tide.”