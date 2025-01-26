Letter to the Editor | The South has an HIV problem. Here’s how to fix it.

In 2023, at least one person died of HIV every minute, a mortality rate fueled by methamphetamine use. Despite there being no approved medications to treat Methamphetamine Use Disorder, there are proven strategies like contingency management that remain overlooked.

Contingency management offers an evidence-based and cost-effective solution. This treatment operates on the principle of positive behavioral reinforcement, offering immediate, tangible rewards to encourage positive behaviors. Participants may receive gift cards, vouchers or small prizes in exchange for proof of substance use abstinence, such as providing a clean urine test. This harm reduction strategy helps participants build new habits by replacing the immediate gratification of drug use with positive, healthier reinforcements.

Methamphetamine use is strongly linked to increased high-risk behaviors, such as unprotected sex and needle sharing, which contribute to higher rates of HIV transmission. Methamphetamines also compromise the immune system, increasing the risk of HIV acquisition. CM addresses these challenges by reducing methamphetamine use, which, in turn, lowers the likelihood of these harmful behaviors. It’s time to nationally implement CM programs to save lives and reduce healthcare costs.

The methamphetamine crisis in the United States has worsened in the past decade, underscoring the need for an effective solution. Methamphetamine use in the United States surged by 43% between 2015 and 2019, with overdose deaths rising by an alarming 180% during the same period. Men who have sex with men face an even higher risk of mortality, with methamphetamine use doubling their likelihood of HIV acquisition. Addressing these crises with CM programs is a step forward in reducing these deadly outcomes.

The comorbid crises of methamphetamine use and HIV disproportionately impact marginalized communities, creating a vicious cycle of addiction and vulnerability. Rural areas, like parts of Alabama, feel more impact, as limited access to healthcare and treatment intensifies these issues. The highest rates of new HIV diagnoses continually come from the South, further exacerbating the challenges faced by these already at-risk populations.

CM is a behavioral intervention and proven solution. It uses tangible rewards to incentivize positive actions, such as abstinence from drugs or adherence to HIV prevention measures. Research consistently shows that CM programs have an 18%-60% continuous methamphetamine abstinence rate, making it one of the most effective treatments available.

A pilot program in Cape Town, South Africa, demonstrated the power of CM with limited resources. Participants who received $10 grocery store gift cards for drug-free test results showed sustained abstinence over several months. This strategy not only reduces substance use, but also encourages self-efficacy through healthier behaviors like regular usage of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, an HIV prevention medication.

Unlike typical treatments, CM addresses Methamphetamine Use Disorder as a chronic disease rather than a moral fault. It recognizes that the promise of an immediate reward can be a powerful motivator, particularly for individuals facing the everyday challenges of substance use disorder.

By manipulating the science of behavioral reinforcement, CM provides a structured framework for recovery. Participants are rewarded with incentives when they can prove they have been participating in substance use abstinence. These rewards are designed to be immediate and tangible, helping individuals associate abstinence with positive outcomes. Over time, this consistent reinforcement not only encourages continuous behavioral change but also addresses the neurological and psychological aspects of addiction, making it an effective tool in reducing methamphetamine use and its associated harms.

Critics argue that CM rewards people for things they should be doing anyway, like not using drugs; however, these critics forget that substance use disorder is a long-term, sometimes lifelong, health problem. Additionally, CM does not reward bad behavior; it only rewards good behavior, like taking part in treatment, going to all the medical appointments one is supposed to attend, and living by the rules when on parole or probation.

Furthermore, contingency management is no different from incentivizing health-promoting behaviors in other chronic conditions. For example, insurers often offer financial rewards to patients who maintain healthy blood sugar levels or adhere to medication regimens for hypertension. Viewing CM through the same lens of chronic disease management can help destigmatize methamphetamine use disorder.

To implement contingency management-based programs nationwide, federal funds should be redirected from punitive drug enforcement to CM-based programs in partnership with community health centers and harm reduction organizations. These centers can also offer incentives for adherence to PrEP, combining methamphetamine use treatment with HIV prevention.

Contingency management must be part of a broader systemic blueprint for addressing social determinants of health. Integrating needle exchanges, free access to PrEP and mobile clinics in underserved areas will expand harm reduction efforts, while Medicaid coverage for substance use disorder treatment and mental health services ensure positive results. It is a proven, cost-effective approach that can reshape substance use disorder treatment nationwide.