Predicting where Alabama’s biggest names will land in the 2025 NFL draft

Riley Thompson CW// Riley Thompson, Quarterback Jalen Milroe attempts a pass versus Michigan in the 2024 Reliaquest Bowl.

Alabama football has 11 players who have entered the 2025 NFL draft in April. Here are predictions on where several of them will land.

Jalen Milroe, quarterback

Perhaps one of the most polarizing players in the entire draft, Milroe will be selected mostly due to his potential. Although he’s one of the best scrambling quarterbacks in the country and has a rocket for an arm, he also had major issues with consistency this season and sometimes looked completely lost on the field.

Only 16 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions isn’t the most promising of numbers, but the 20 rushing touchdowns and 726 yards on the ground can’t be ignored, and they will have a number of teams lining up to see if they can fix Milroe’s inconsistency. Most mock drafts have him as a first- or second-round pick, and Milroe could be someone who will test very well at the NFL combine and boost his stock.

Prediction: 21st overall, Steelers

Tyler Booker, guard

Highly regarded as one of the best leaders on the Crimson Tide, Booker also brought consistency and very good play to the offensive line, as he started every game in the past two seasons.

Booker is one of the most tenacious offensive lineman in the entire draft and will bring valuable experience to one of the most important positions that NFL general managers look for. His ability to be a vocal leader will also bring him plenty of suitors.

Prediction: 18th overall, Seahawks

Jihaad Campbell, linebacker

Going into the 2024 season, Campbell probably wasn’t even considered the best linebacker prospect on his team, as he started alongside team captain Deontae Lawson. But this past season turned Campbell into a star, as he had a team-leading 119 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Campbell seemed to have gotten better each game he played, and his performance shot up his draft stock. He was barely considered to be picked in the first two days before his final season at Alabama began, but his breakout performance could have his name be called on Day 1.

Prediction: 26th overall, Rams

Malachi Moore, safety

The leader of the Crimson Tide defense will be one of the most experienced players in the entire draft, as he had significant playing time in all five seasons of his college career and played in 64 career games. Moore’s final season at Alabama may have been his best, as he had 70 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high eight pass breakups.

Moore has an ability to potentially be a hard-hitting safety in the league, but character questions could come into play after an ugly incident against Vanderbilt. His health could become a factor, too, as he had surgery after Alabama’s season ended, but Moore still boasts strong potential at the safety position.

Prediction: 102nd overall, Browns

Que Robinson, linebacker

Another five-year player on the Crimson Tide defense, Robinson didn’t have a prime opportunity to turn heads until his final collegiate season. He recorded four sacks and seven tackles for loss in nine games before having his season cut short due to an arm injury against LSU.

The injury hurt his chance to further improve his draft stock, and his lackluster numbers before the 2024 season could ultimately hurt him in the long run. But it’s hard not to notice that at the time of his injury, he led the Crimson Tide in sacks and tackles for loss, which could allow a team to take a flyer on him late in the draft.

Prediction: 190th overall, Colts

CJ Dippre, tight end

The former Maryland transfer could be someone who flies under the radar in the draft. His 21 catches for 256 yards this past season both ranked third on the Crimson Tide, but his best collegiate season was his sophomore year at Maryland, when he snagged 30 catches for 314 yards.

The numbers may not seem the flashiest at first glance, but most scouts will quickly point to the fact that a Milroe-run offense poses disadvantage for the receivers, especially a tight end. Dippre is also regarded as a good blocker, and he could be someone who sees a boost in his draft stock after participating in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at 1:30 CT.

Prediction: 232nd overall, Dolphins