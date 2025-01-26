University announces presidential search committee

The University of Alabama System announced a search committee for the 30th president of the University on Wednesday, a week after President Stuart Bell announced he would step down from the role in the summer.
“The UA Presidential Search Advisory Committee members represent UA faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members, as well as the Board of Trustees and UA System leadership,” the announcement said.
Karen P. Brooks, a Tuscaloosa native and member of the University Board of Trustees, will serve as chair. SGA President Samad Gillani will also be on the committee.
The announcement also invited all members of the UA community to share feedback and comments on characteristics, qualifications and credentials they believe are essential for the next president.
Ann Die Hasselmo and Christopher N. Butler, consultants from Academic Search, an organization that offers executive search services to higher educational institutions, will support the UA Presidential Search Advisory Committee.
“With over four decades of experience in higher education recruitment and more than 2,600 successful searches completed, Academic Search is renowned for its expertise in identifying exceptional leaders,” the announcement said. “The consultants have partnered with UA on several successful searches, including the hiring of former president Dr. Robert E. Witt and the hiring of current president Dr. Stuart R. Bell.”
Upon the completion of the search, Sid J. Trant, the interim chancellor of the UA System, will recommend a final presidential candidate to the BOT for approval.
Interested parties can stay informed about the progress of the search by visiting the UA Presidential Search website.