Worry, jokes and déjà vu: TV hosts react to Trump’s inauguration

Following President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, many television hosts, in typical fashion, made statements poking fun at the event and its attendees.

On “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart made fun of the inaugural tradition as a whole.

“The inaugural speech followed the American tradition of a passive aggressive transfer of power,” Stewart said.

Other hosts, such as Seth Myers on “Late Night,” expressed their feelings of déjà vu when speaking about the president.

“President Trump today, woah,” Myers said. “Sorry, it’s just hitting me. I haven’t said that in four years.”

Myers, attempting to draw attention to apparent contradictions in Trump’s address, showed two clips of Trump speaking at the inauguration.

“My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier,” Trump said in the first clip. This was followed by another clip of Trump saying, “We didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama and we’re taking it back.”

Jimmy Kimmel also commented on what he saw as the inconsistency of Trump’s statements.

“It was below freezing in Washington today. It’s the only reason that Bible didn’t burst into flames when they swore Trump in,” Kimmel said.

Myers went on to criticize Trump for wanting to start wars with such small countries.

“It’s easy to make America win again when you’re only scheduling cupcakes,” Myers said. “This is like if Alabama scheduled a game against The Savannah College of Art and Design.”

Deeper concerns were raised by a gesture made by Elon Musk that appeared to resemble the Nazi salute.

“Charitably, I’m going to say that was just an awkward ‘my heart goes out to you’ gesture,” Stewart said.

Some discussions regarding the event leaned away from political commentary and instead focussed on the actions of those attending.

Jimmy Fallon, during the welcoming sequence of “The Tonight Show,” wore a hat similar to the one worn by Melania Trump at the inauguration.

“After this, we are going to play ‘who wore it better?’ Me, Melania or the Hamburglar,” Fallon said.

On “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert joked about Jared Kushner’s entrance to the event.

“You can see him here saying hello to all the billionaires that showed up,” Colbert said. “And before taking a seat, this was interesting, Jared didn’t say hello to Marco Rubio but did sit right on Mark Zuckerburg’s lap.”

Stewart criticized the socioeconomic makeup of the crowd at the event.

“Taking the seats usually reserved for Democratic or Republican governors sat Zuck, Bezos, Tim Cook, Elon, Tic Tac guy, Google guy. The six guys who control maybe 20% of the world’s wealth and 100% of your nudes,” Stewart said.

These hosts took Monday night as an opportunity to make light of both the event and the current political climate, a trend viewers can expect to continue based on a telling Colbert statement — “We’re back.”