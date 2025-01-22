Mouhamed Dioubate wins blue-collar hard hat in win against Vanderbilt

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (#10) celebrates against Vanderbilt at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025.

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats implemented a blue-collar points system when he first arrived in Tuscaloosa. At the end of a game, the player with the most points wins a construction hard hat.

Oats implemented this system as a way to build relationships with players, but also to help them reach and exceed expectations when doing the little things, like floor dives or charges.

On Tuesday, after a 103-87 win against Vanderbilt, Dioubate was the hard hat winner, as he was one of three players for Alabama to score more than 20 points.

After the game, Dioubate walked into the post game press conference wearing his prize. He was asked about his impressive offensive performance after the game.

“Coach, he told me to be more aggressive when I get the ball,” Dioubate said. “He’s giving me a little more leeway to go score the ball now, so you should be seeing that a little more.”

Dioubate was 8/9 from the field and also led the team in rebounds with 10. On top of that, he was second in blocks with two and recorded a steal.

After the game, Oats recognized Dioubate for his performance, comparing him to other great players he’s coached at Alabama.

“I guess there’s only been five players since I’ve been here to put up 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game,” Oats said. “He’s put himself in pretty elite company in the last six years.”

Those 22 points are now his season-high with 11 points being his second highest, and that came against UNC-Asheville in Alabama’s first game of the season.

Dioubate finished the game with a points per minute average of .957 and an efficiency rating of 30, both leading the team.

Dioubate first made his mark about six minutes into the game with an offensive rebound. However, he was a main force on the defensive side of the ball.

Out of his 10 rebounds, eight of them were defensive. Along with his two blocks and a steal, as well as a tie for the team low of one personal foul, Dioubate was a highly efficient player.

Oats described Dioubate as having “the off-road package” and a “smash mouth” type of play style atypical of the way Alabama plays, but also that he gets the job done.

Fans can catch the Crimson Tide and Dioubate back in action on Saturday when they take on LSU in Coleman Coliseum at 7:30 PM CT on SEC Network.